Kansas City, MO

What’s up Kansas City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 8 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uG7LA_0aT3EcZS00

The Grisly Hand

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

KC hometown heroes and famous townies, The Grisly Hand returns to The Ship for a summer party under the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DIqf_0aT3EcZS00

The Phantastics

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Join up for a fun night with the ambassadors of phunk, rap, rock, and soul creating intelligent dance music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1tZ7_0aT3EcZS00

Lorna K Country

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

The KC Songbird, Lorna K brings her sweet band and her even sweeter voice for a night of country classics under the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFXwl_0aT3EcZS00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wA406_0aT3EcZS00

Body Language: Comedy Showcase Live from BotB (In-person & Live Streamed)

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #405, Kansas City, MO 64101

Body Language is a queer and body positive showcase featuring Comedy, Burlesque and Drag. Livestreamed from Barrel of the Bottoms in KCMO

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

