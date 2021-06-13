Coming soon: Knoxville events

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Knoxville area:

2021 Tennessee Barber Expo Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 935 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Barber battles, education, networking, and more... The industries top brands and barbers under one roof for an event to remember!

Gamecocks on the Road: South Carolina at Tennessee Tailgate Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Heading to Knoxville to watch the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers? We've got the spot for you to tailgate and feel at home!

Knoxville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 West Vine Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

ASHWOOD Live at Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 Neyland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Looking to get your weekend started off right? Come to Calhoun's on the River to party with ASHWOOD. Live music that way it was meant to be.

Southern Skies Music Festival Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Knoxville's newest music festival coming to World's Fair Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022.