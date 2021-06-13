Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Coming soon: Knoxville events

Knoxville Journal
 8 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Knoxville area:

2021 Tennessee Barber Expo

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 935 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Barber battles, education, networking, and more... The industries top brands and barbers under one roof for an event to remember!

Gamecocks on the Road: South Carolina at Tennessee Tailgate

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Heading to Knoxville to watch the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers? We've got the spot for you to tailgate and feel at home!

Knoxville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 West Vine Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

ASHWOOD Live at Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 Neyland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Looking to get your weekend started off right? Come to Calhoun's on the River to party with ASHWOOD. Live music that way it was meant to be.

Southern Skies Music Festival

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Knoxville's newest music festival coming to World's Fair Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Knoxville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Sales Representative 3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed - Remote 4. Entry Level to Management 5. Data Entry - Entry level- Manufacturing Environment 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Class A Truck Driver 8. Entry Level Account Rep
Sun forecast for Knoxville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Knoxville COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville: 1. 300 Prosperity Dr #103 865-246-0143; 2. 9203 Kingston Pike 423-822-5942; 3. 1616 Choto Markets Way (865) 766-4424; 4. 2021 N Broadway (865) 525-4189; 5. 8622 Asheville Hwy (865) 933-3441; 6. 5908 Washington Pike #102 (865) 525-4967; 7. 4325 Asheville Hwy East (865) 524-3326; 8. 315 Gill Ave 865-246-3012; 9. 7466 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-769-8326; 10. 2217 N Broadway (865) 525-4629; 11. 9501 S Northshore Dr (865) 693-6932; 12. 9161 Middlebrook Pike (865) 690-3386; 13. 4409 Chapman Hwy (865) 573-9906; 14. 6702 Clinton Hwy (865) 947-6892; 15. 4414 Asheville Hwy (865) 521-2926; 16. 9225 Kingston Pike (865) 985-7970; 17. 189 Brooklawn St (865) 671-7920; 18. 5201 N Broadway St (865) 686-1020; 19. 4918 Kingston Pike (865) 588-8013; 20. 2419 Washington Pike 865-524-3453; 21. 3909 W Martin Mill Pike (865) 577-5533; 22. 8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100 865-769-5180; 23. 9352 Park West Blvd 865-374-6159; 24. 11656 Parkside Dr (865) 675-3073; 25. 2010 Town Center Blvd (865) 470-0725; 26. 2429 University Commons Way (865) 522-6462; 27. 2920 Knoxville Center Dr 865-637-2582; 28. 8435 Walbrook Dr 865-694-2168; 29. 1924 Alcoa Hwy 865-305-6225; 30. 4127 E Emory Rd 865-922-5234; 31. 2559 Willow Point Way 865-560-0135; 32. 7810 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-690-5357; 33. 4935 Millertown Pike 865-867-3031; 34. 8950 Kingston Pike 865-694-1186; 35. 2400 N Broadway 865-544-0123; 36. 4001 Chapman Hwy 865-573-0081; 37. 9536 S Northshore Dr 865-694-0827; 38. 121 N Northshore Dr 865-588-6755; 39. 5006 N Broadway St 865-688-1812; 40. 6920 Maynardville Pike 865-922-6437; 41. 9200 Middlebrook Pike 865-531-0033; 42. 4423 Asheville Hwy 865-546-3987; 43. 6777 Clinton Hwy 865-938-6760; 44. 7550 Norris Fwy 865-922-6031; 45. 7420 Chapman Hwy 865-577-2596; 46. 8445 Walbrook Dr 865-690-8986; 47. 3051 Kinzel Way 865-544-7710; 48. 10900 Parkside Dr 865-777-5171; 49. 3120 McKamey Rd 865-340-4509;
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Knoxville area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 410 Merchants Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.