Coming soon: Santa Ana events

(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Ana.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Ana:

BEACH RATS: The Frida Cinema Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

From writer/director Eliza Hittmann comes BEACH RATS, winner of the Directing Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Attention all Chronic Pain Warriors! Santa Ana, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 2106 S Susan St, Santa Ana, CA

Chronic pain affects more than 100 million Americans, with 1 in 10 adults diagnosed every year, globally. In addition to severe impacts on quality of life for the patient, it is estimated that...

Beach Bunny Santa Ana, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 3503 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA

Ticketstub.com has a great selection of Beach Bunny tickets whether your in Santa Ana, CA or any other place in the country. So make sure to check out our inventory and pricing before buying your...

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills -Santa Ana Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Neon Saturday at the Copper Door Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Get your glow on and brighten up your night with food, drinks and music at the Copper door. Patio 7pm-1:30am Lounge 9pm-2am