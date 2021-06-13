Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Coming soon: Santa Ana events

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 8 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Ana.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Ana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMlZy_0aT3EZs900

BEACH RATS: The Frida Cinema

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

From writer/director Eliza Hittmann comes BEACH RATS, winner of the Directing Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt7jc_0aT3EZs900

Attention all Chronic Pain Warriors!

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 2106 S Susan St, Santa Ana, CA

Chronic pain affects more than 100 million Americans, with 1 in 10 adults diagnosed every year, globally. In addition to severe impacts on quality of life for the patient, it is estimated that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqVDd_0aT3EZs900

Beach Bunny

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 3503 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA

Ticketstub.com has a great selection of Beach Bunny tickets whether your in Santa Ana, CA or any other place in the country. So make sure to check out our inventory and pricing before buying your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPgwU_0aT3EZs900

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills -Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc3cZ_0aT3EZs900

Neon Saturday at the Copper Door

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Get your glow on and brighten up your night with food, drinks and music at the Copper door. Patio 7pm-1:30am Lounge 9pm-2am

ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

