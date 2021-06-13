Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Richmond calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 8 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Live events are coming to Richmond.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlVJW_0aT3EVLF00

LADIES NIGHT OUT (ENTANGLEMENT) ALL WHITE SHOW

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

SPECIAL event for the LADIES..11 Male Dancers coming to Richmond va to blow mind

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cw1fq_0aT3EVLF00

Samhain Witch Market

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

Welcome boils and ghouls to our 3rd annual Samhain Witch Market. Come see our amazing vendors, enjoy performances and listen speakers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F339C_0aT3EVLF00

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 621 S. Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHBpU_0aT3EVLF00

Latisha's House Foundation Annual Gala (Tickets On Sale Now)

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220

Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrRxg_0aT3EVLF00

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs RM

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23220

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Learn More
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
138
Followers
221
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Veterans#Latisha#House Foundation#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Where's the cheapest gas in Richmond?

(RICHMOND, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Richmond area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon. CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 4700 Walmsley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Survey pinpoints Richmond's cheapest diesel

(RICHMOND, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Richmond, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Richmond area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5221 Brook Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 5051 Nine Mile Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Richmond area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 2021 Chamberlayne Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

These houses are for sale in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Richmond area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Richmond

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Richmond: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE --JM; 3. Insurance Agent; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Retail Store Sales / Development; 6. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 7. Shipping Clerk; 8. Retail Sales Consultant - Earn $19 - $43 per hour; 9. Merchandiser - Start at $16/Hour - Excellent Benefits; 10. Stocker;