Richmond calendar: Events coming up
(RICHMOND, VA) Live events are coming to Richmond.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
SPECIAL event for the LADIES..11 Male Dancers coming to Richmond va to blow mind
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Welcome boils and ghouls to our 3rd annual Samhain Witch Market. Come see our amazing vendors, enjoy performances and listen speakers.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 621 S. Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220
Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220
Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23220
