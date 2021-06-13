Grand Rapids calendar: Events coming up

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

Opera Grand Rapids Pre-Show Dinner - Turandot - April 22, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Lyon Street Northwest, ## 1025, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Begin a great night at the opera with a dinner amongst opera lovers!

"Giving Back Runway" Benefiting FOOD HUGS Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 187 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This Limited Seating Event. Includes a Fashion Show Showcasing RC CAYLAN'S Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

LGROW Spring Forum - Coldbrook Creek Storm Drain Cleanup Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Coldbrook Creek Community, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Lend your hand in the Coldbrook Creek Watershed as we clean up storm drains to prevent pollution from entering the Coldbrook Creek.

Pine Rest Healing Moments Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Louis Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Pine Rest cordially invites you to the Healing Moments Celebration Dinner

Friesian Fitness Brunch Series: HIIT and Yoga with Body by Molly Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 720 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Rooftop Fitness Brunch Series with Body by Molly. Class will be a combination of HIIT and yoga! Bring a mat and a water bottle.