Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 8 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uU0E1_0aT3EUSW00

Opera Grand Rapids Pre-Show Dinner - Turandot - April 22, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Lyon Street Northwest, ## 1025, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Begin a great night at the opera with a dinner amongst opera lovers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPzY6_0aT3EUSW00

"Giving Back Runway" Benefiting FOOD HUGS

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 187 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This Limited Seating Event. Includes a Fashion Show Showcasing RC CAYLAN'S Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdsuK_0aT3EUSW00

LGROW Spring Forum - Coldbrook Creek Storm Drain Cleanup

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Coldbrook Creek Community, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Lend your hand in the Coldbrook Creek Watershed as we clean up storm drains to prevent pollution from entering the Coldbrook Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeP6p_0aT3EUSW00

Pine Rest Healing Moments

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Louis Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Pine Rest cordially invites you to the Healing Moments Celebration Dinner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOyui_0aT3EUSW00

Friesian Fitness Brunch Series: HIIT and Yoga with Body by Molly

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 720 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Rooftop Fitness Brunch Series with Body by Molly. Class will be a combination of HIIT and yoga! Bring a mat and a water bottle.

