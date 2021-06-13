Stockton events coming soon
(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Stockton area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 7600 Windmill Cove Rd, Stockton, CA
Each year, some of the hottest parties, exciting concerts and best friends, family & fun happen at Windmill Cove. Bikes, Boats & Bikinis Party. This year we get to host Boys Of Summer-The Music Of...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
"Killer" fans head on out to the delta for some fun, sun and live music by "PTK theBand". We'll also be returning Sunday September 19th from 3-6pm for splash party.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Join us for a FREE informational seminar on Thursday, June 3, at 5 p.m. to learn about our medically managed options for losing weight. Register at https://bit.ly/3bTmIWa or call us at...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Address: 333 Washington St, Stockton, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours:Saturday, 6AM - 11AMLocation: Under Crosstown Freeway, Washington, Stockton, 95205
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202
Rocking on the 1's and 2's Dj Liquid at Port City at the Labor Day Celebration