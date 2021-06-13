Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 8 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vLts_0aT3ESh400

Pilates on the Plaza

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 N Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Feel the burn while you breathe in the fresh air during Pilates on the Plaza!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcyKn_0aT3ESh400

Not your Average Fathers day SLC

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1154 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Celebrate your father the best way you know how, Axe Throwing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vhapf_0aT3ESh400

2021 Annual Luncheon

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 75 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Register for the Utah Foundation’s 2021 Annual Luncheon. (Presented in-person and online.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fD63a_0aT3ESh400

Circle Jerks 40th Anniversary

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Circle Jerks 40th Anniversary Reunion Tour with Negative Approach. Get tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lErZ7_0aT3ESh400

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, Druids, Moon Wizard

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1489 Major Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, and Druids perform on 5/27/22 at The Loading Dock in Salt Lake City, UT.

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

