Live events coming up in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Baton Rouge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

Petty Hearts Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and listen to all your favorites from Tom Petty with The National Tom Petty Tribute Band Petty Hearts!

Rock And Roll Over (The Ultimate Kiss Tribute) Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and hear all your favorites from the band Kiss with the only tribute approved by KISS themselves! Don't miss out!

Celebrate Clay Program Series with LSU MOA Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Lafayette Street - Fifth Floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Join us back at LSU MOA and on Zoom for this program series featuring guests and ceramic artists from Form & Fire and The Boneyard.

The DJ vs The Violinist Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 334 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

The premiere Violinist of the south Shaun Ward, joins forces with one of the cities hottest DJ's, DJ PK1.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!