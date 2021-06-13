Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Live events coming up in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 8 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Baton Rouge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2md4Jd_0aT3ERoL00

Petty Hearts

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and listen to all your favorites from Tom Petty with The National Tom Petty Tribute Band Petty Hearts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1N1b_0aT3ERoL00

Rock And Roll Over (The Ultimate Kiss Tribute)

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and hear all your favorites from the band Kiss with the only tribute approved by KISS themselves! Don't miss out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9ZXn_0aT3ERoL00

Celebrate Clay Program Series with LSU MOA

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Lafayette Street - Fifth Floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Join us back at LSU MOA and on Zoom for this program series featuring guests and ceramic artists from Form & Fire and The Boneyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBOCJ_0aT3ERoL00

The DJ vs The Violinist

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 334 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

The premiere Violinist of the south Shaun Ward, joins forces with one of the cities hottest DJ's, DJ PK1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAKr1_0aT3ERoL00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

