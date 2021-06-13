Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Live events coming up in Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 8 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Honolulu calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Honolulu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20g1mb_0aT3EP2t00

Choral Evensong

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 229 Queen Emma Square, Honolulu, HI 96813

All are welcome to join us at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, Sunday, June 13, 530pm, for our service of Choral Evensong!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg5Pg_0aT3EP2t00

The 3rd Sunday after Pentecost — St. Mark's Episcopal Church

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 539 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI

We walk by faith and not by sight COLLECT OF THE DAY Keep, O Lord, your household the Church in your steadfast faith and love, that through your grace we may proclaim your truth with boldness, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiTmF_0aT3EP2t00

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXqnq_0aT3EP2t00

HiSAM Creates: Flower Arranging Workshop with Renko Floral (Afternoon)

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 South Hotel St. Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813

Learn how to make stunning floral arrangements with Renko Floral!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkTyj_0aT3EP2t00

Waikiki, Hawaii - Sunrise Outdoor Yoga guided by Kathy Chu

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2055 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI

Translated, Aloha means “Presence of Breath” or "Breath of Life”. Let's flow in Yoga and breathe in the Aloha Spirit.

