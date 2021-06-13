Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita events coming up

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
 8 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMxc3_0aT3EOPO00

Lucas Hoge

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us at Naftzger Park for an evening with Lucas Hoge on Sunday June 13th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uePtc_0aT3EOPO00

Sunny Sweeney

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us for an unforgettable night of music from Sunny Sweeney on August 13th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ldi5_0aT3EOPO00

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us October 9th for an outdoor laser spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mj2qX_0aT3EOPO00

Peterson Farm Brothers-Live

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202

The National Grange welcomes The Peterson Farm Brothers to the stage for this great one time event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ahHS_0aT3EOPO00

BobbyFest 2021

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

The first ever #BOBBYFEST will be coming to Wave! Feat. performances by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae!

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Jump on Wichita’s rainy forecast today

(WICHITA, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wichita Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wichita, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Top Wichita news stories

(WICHITA, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Wichita area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon. Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Shop at 2809 E Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Wichita, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Wichita area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3405 S West St., which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29.
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

No experience necessary — Wichita companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Data Entry & Member Support- Office With Partial Remote 2. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow! 3. SALES REPRESENTATIVE / WEEKLY PAY / BENEFITS / NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED 4. Entry level Office 5. Babysitters Needed - Earn $18/hr+ (no experience req'd)
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Wichita

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wichita: 1. Insurance Sales Representative; 2. CDL A OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 3. CL A $0 Down LP-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No Touch-Must Have 6 Mos Exp; 4. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Non CDL Home Daily; 5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,618 per week; 6. Day & Night Shift Turnaround Positions; 7. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 8. Marketing Manager (Content Strategy); 9. Remote Sales Agent, $75-$150K+, No Cold Calling; 10. Sales Representative - Remote;
Wichita, KS | Posted by
Wichita Bulletin

These Wichita companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Sales Rep (No experience needed) 2. Remote Sales: No Cold Calling, No Set Hours, No Experience Required 3. SALES REPRESENTATIVE / WEEKLY PAY / BENEFITS / NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED 4. SALES REPRESENTATIVE / WEEKLY PAY / BENEFITS / NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED 5. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On 7. CDL-A Truck Driver 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year