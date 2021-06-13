Wichita events coming up

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

Lucas Hoge Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us at Naftzger Park for an evening with Lucas Hoge on Sunday June 13th!

Sunny Sweeney Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us for an unforgettable night of music from Sunny Sweeney on August 13th, 2021!

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us October 9th for an outdoor laser spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd!

Peterson Farm Brothers-Live Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202

The National Grange welcomes The Peterson Farm Brothers to the stage for this great one time event!

BobbyFest 2021 Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

The first ever #BOBBYFEST will be coming to Wave! Feat. performances by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae!