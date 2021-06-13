Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

What’s up Pompano Beach: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 8 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Usy4T_0aT3ELlD00

The Smokin' Aces - LIVE at Galuppi's return Sat. June 26th

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL

The Smokin' Aces - LIVE at Galuppi's return Sat. June 26th at Galuppi's, 1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKmbU_0aT3ELlD00

CRUISE ADVENTURE EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Cruise Adventure Expo will have over 100 diversified travel suppliers and operators offering cruises, tours, resorts and destinations with reduced rates, special offers and packages. FREE ADMISSION, SEMINARS & PARKING. For exhibitor information, please visit: www.VacationAdventureExpo.com for more details or call: 754-246-3515.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9B19_0aT3ELlD00

Comedy Night at Awa Na Kava Lounge

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 619 East Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free Live Comedy Show at the Awa Na Kava Lounge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMC6X_0aT3ELlD00

Recovery & Renewal Series at Through The Archway with Speaker Polly

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Our Living in Recovery & Renewal Series aims to unite brothers and sisters in our local community through our free speaking events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ahGA_0aT3ELlD00

BROWARD SENIOR EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

See over 80 exhibitors with products and services for seniors!

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

