What’s up Pompano Beach: Local events calendar

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:

The Smokin' Aces - LIVE at Galuppi's return Sat. June 26th Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL

CRUISE ADVENTURE EXPO Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Cruise Adventure Expo will have over 100 diversified travel suppliers and operators offering cruises, tours, resorts and destinations with reduced rates, special offers and packages. FREE ADMISSION, SEMINARS & PARKING. For exhibitor information, please visit: www.VacationAdventureExpo.com for more details or call: 754-246-3515.

Comedy Night at Awa Na Kava Lounge Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 619 East Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free Live Comedy Show at the Awa Na Kava Lounge

Recovery & Renewal Series at Through The Archway with Speaker Polly Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Our Living in Recovery & Renewal Series aims to unite brothers and sisters in our local community through our free speaking events.

BROWARD SENIOR EXPO Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

See over 80 exhibitors with products and services for seniors!