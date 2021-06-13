Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa calendar: Coming events

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 8 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Tulsa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tulsa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tggS0_0aT3EKsU00

VIP EXPERIENCE

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 West Archer Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

VIP Experience tickets will gain you access to the exclusive VIP area inside Welltown Brewing on race day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoCnC_0aT3EKsU00

TobyMac - Hits Deep Tour VOLUNTEER- Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 South Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

AGE REQUIREMENT: 16+ TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE NOTE: If you have purchased a ticket to the show already, please note that you will not be able to watch the entirety of the show if you decide to volunteer. There will be no refund for your show ticket. If you would like to watch the entire show, we would ask that you do not sign up to volunteer. Volunteers, unfortunately, will not get a meet and greet with TobyMac. OTHER VOLUNTEER REQUIREMENTS: -Age 16+ -Fluent in speaking English -Abl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffC4P_0aT3EKsU00

Tech N9ne

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes TECH N9NE to Tulsa, OK on September 23, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tUJd_0aT3EKsU00

New Life Festival - Come find hope!

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 East Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103

A festival of hope, joy, prayers, and faith for the city of Tulsa. Come find hope!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350afh_0aT3EKsU00

THE LOC SHOP DEMO | My Soul Looks Back

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 East Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103

Join us for this IN-PERSON socially distanced demonstation of hair braiding by Gina Woods of the LOC SHOP. Get the look at thelocshopbws.com

