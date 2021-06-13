Events on the Riverside calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You'll be crowned King & Queen of the hill with this huge, open concept, turn-key show stopper! WOW your friends & family with your panoramic mountain views and city lights! This home is hands down an entertainer's dream! Enjoy the sky-scraping backyard views, host a BBQ while guests enjoy your 2nd story deck off the gourmet Kitchen, the enormous covered patio, and above-ground oversized swim spa! The endless nicely poured concrete is perfect for a make shift basketball court, kids to ride bikes, skateboard, and to host your lavish parties! This alluring home is very unique and sits on a 3/4 acre very private lot. There is RV and Equestrian potential, as well as plenty of room to display all of your high-end vehicles. This impressive castle-like home features 3,793 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, and indoor laundry room, with plenty of lodging for guests. This home is definitely flashy, yet is being offered at a very affordable asking price in this hot So Cal housing market! Inside features an exquisite layout, newer gorgeous hard wood floors, newly painted rooms, a downstairs Master En-Suite sized for royalty, high ceilings, a grand-sized Formal Living Room, a Formal Dining Room, a spacious Family Room with a cozy fireplace, an enormous informal dining and casual conversation area, and a huge kitchen island for your party to gather around! Additional amenities include paid off solar, an upgraded bathroom, a walk-in Master closet, a Kitchen Pantry, and an unfinished basement the size of the house. The possibilities with this property are endless! There are views from just about every window inside! Enjoy all of the joy's life has to offer amongst family & friends in this extravagant abode you'll want to call your forever HOME~VERY SWEET~HOME!

Property needs some TLC. Seller in process of cleaning up. 30 day Notice has been given to tenant. DRIVE-BY ONLY for now, but good opportunity!!! for a three bedrooms property on this price....

Property was never occupied by seller - sold as is. Make sure property is closed and Looked.

MODEL POOL HOME with a SLIDE and WATERFALL!!!! Welcome to resort style living!!! As you enter the home you will notice the upgraded natural hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and the upstairs hallway. Custom porcelain tile in the family room, kitchen and all restrooms. Upgraded carpet and padding in the 4 upstairs bedrooms and office room. Custom shutters throughout the entire home and custom oversized back patio shutter slider doors. Granite counters throughout the home and custom cabinets to match. The fireplace has been upgraded to a real rock and wood chimney. The laundry room is conveniently located downstairs, vaulted ceilings making the home feel very spacious and we can't forget the open floor plan from the kitchen, through the dinning area and into the family room. The three car garage is a much needed amenity in todays world with kids sports and all those fun activities. The homes side gates are custom made and fabricated with wrought iron. The masonry work matches from the front yard to the backyard and even with the pool. A lot of masonry work completed to create the ultimate outdoor oasis. As you enter the backyard you will notice the amazing 360 degree views of mountains and from time to time...Donkeys roaming the neighborhood. Entering the backyard you're greeted with stamped and colored concrete covering the back and side yard, an amazing custom pool that was just resurfaced and serviced for years and years of enjoyment without worrying about servicing. The pool has upgraded concrete edging, upgraded floor, custom slide, custom waterfall and remotes to control it all from a distance. The remote controls lighting and so much more! But wait, there's more--Looking past the pool you're greeted by a beautiful completely hand build raised patio deck (Extra Enforced Deck) fabricated with todays best materials, redwood framing, durable composite decking, custom build wrought iron fence extending approx. 60' by 10' adding to your backyard oasis. This deck came with a 25 year guarantee. Can't go without saying, the backyard has been precisely designed for family gatherings and all to enjoy, even to the mature palm trees and foliage making it a perfect turnkey backyard and home for you to enjoy this summer! Nice addition to all that is no neighbors behind you, rather a large green area that adds to the ambiance of the home and the backyard oasis. This home is a one of a kind and will not last long! Over 200K in upgrades!