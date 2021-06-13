Cancel
Riverside, CA

Events on the Riverside calendar

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 8 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0aT3EJzl00

Quiet Events US Tour - Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUnej_0aT3EJzl00

The Doors Tribute by Strange Days

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Strange Days Tribute to the Doors Doors open at 8:00PM 21 and Up $10 Presale and $15 at the Door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4a5L_0aT3EJzl00

Paint and Sip in Downtown Riverside, CA – “Fireworks Celebration” at The W

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3587 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Paint “Fireworks Celebration” a festive firework filled painting with The Paint Sesh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuxPv_0aT3EJzl00

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs RS

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Riverside, CA 92501

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RucVX_0aT3EJzl00

Speed Reading Class - Riverside

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Riverside, CA 92501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

