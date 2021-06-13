Events on the Riverside calendar
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM
Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Strange Days Tribute to the Doors Doors open at 8:00PM 21 and Up $10 Presale and $15 at the Door
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 3587 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Paint “Fireworks Celebration” a festive firework filled painting with The Paint Sesh.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Riverside, CA 92501
I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: Riverside, CA 92501
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.