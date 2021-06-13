Nashville calendar: Events coming up

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:

PRIVY Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 1st Avenue, Nashville, TN 37201

Privy Popup Concert Event with Calvin Richardson, Ro James, Kid Capri Host, Marlo Hampton, SWADE & Rhoda G

THURSDAY AUGUST 5: NASHVILLE HOT SHOWCASE Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Criswell College Alumni & Friends Dinner Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 410 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for an evening of food and fellowship with other alumni of Criswell College and hear from our president, Dr. Barry Creamer.

The Change Up - Namir Blade & SeddyMac Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us on the rooftop of Acme Feed & Seed for The Change Up!

Manifest Wealth, Abundance + Prosperity Like Magic Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201

ONLINE EVENT!! Are you ready to align with the energy of money, naturally so you can stop living in a place of scarcity?