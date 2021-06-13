Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 8 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqSpO_0aT3EI7200

PRIVY (this portal closed view the next portal)

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 1st Avenue, Nashville, TN 37201

Privy Popup Concert Event with Calvin Richardson, Ro James, Kid Capri Host, Marlo Hampton, SWADE & Rhoda G

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoJ3Z_0aT3EI7200

THURSDAY AUGUST 5: NASHVILLE HOT SHOWCASE

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iisAn_0aT3EI7200

Criswell College Alumni & Friends Dinner

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 410 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for an evening of food and fellowship with other alumni of Criswell College and hear from our president, Dr. Barry Creamer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vhvh0_0aT3EI7200

The Change Up - Namir Blade & SeddyMac

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us on the rooftop of Acme Feed & Seed for The Change Up!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4v2n_0aT3EI7200

Manifest Wealth, Abundance + Prosperity Like Magic

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201

ONLINE EVENT!! Are you ready to align with the energy of money, naturally so you can stop living in a place of scarcity?

Learn More
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
147
Followers
228
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kid Capri Host#Swade Rhoda G#Criswell College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Nashville area, click here.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

These houses are for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Nashville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Check out these townhomes for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) If you’re on the market for a home in Nashville, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Homes for sale in Nashville: New listings

(NASHVILLE, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Check out these Nashville homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful home in the Woodlands! High ceilings, hardwood floors, custom office space, large bonus room, bay window in dining nook off of kitchen overlooking a beautiful tree filled backyard and large deck. This home is peaceful and in a an amazing location. Come see it today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wesley Willoughby, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-432-2919</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Charming brick home in sought-after Lipscomb/Green Hills area. Updated throughout with multiple living areas boasting pristine hardwoods, beautiful built-ins, renovated bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and gas range. Gorgeous, private lot on a quiet, dead-end street with oversized deck perfect for entertaining.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Josh Anderson, The Anderson Group Real Estate Services, LLC at 615-823-1555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> WELCOME to this beautiful gated custom built home that offers so much in & out door, 5 clean acres with barn/shop, soccer field,covered porch, Tornado shelter in garage, in-ground pool with cascade,covered patio, bathroom & outdoor kitchen. extra office & hobby room plus bonus room upstairs & office, and a dream master suite downstairs.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mayra Franco, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-432-2919</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom! This home features a large kitchen and dining area, shaded yard, and a back deck! <p><strong>For open house information, contact Gary Ashton, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage at 615-301-1631</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWlkZGxlJTIwVGVubmVzc2VlJTIwUmVnaW9uYWwlMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkVBTFRSQUNTLTIyNDY3MjYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>