Buffalo events calendar

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Checkpoint Challenges Lasalle Park Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: D A R Drive, Buffalo, NY 14201

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

Buffalo’s Favorite Daughters: Allentown Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

The story of Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature. This is one of the shorter tours of a series-1.5hrs

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Speed Reading Class - Buffalo Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, NY 14201

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Buffalo Lit by Carriage Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Ticket is for 4 people. The story of 5 authors’ lives in Buffalo, how the city shaped them & their writing & how they helped shape the city.