Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo events calendar

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 8 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kodwa_0aT3EHEJ00

Checkpoint Challenges Lasalle Park

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: D A R Drive, Buffalo, NY 14201

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xv46G_0aT3EHEJ00

Buffalo’s Favorite Daughters: Allentown

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

The story of Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature. This is one of the shorter tours of a series-1.5hrs

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFBqa_0aT3EHEJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQ9Bu_0aT3EHEJ00

Speed Reading Class - Buffalo

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, NY 14201

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBgFQ_0aT3EHEJ00

Buffalo Lit by Carriage

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Ticket is for 4 people. The story of 5 authors’ lives in Buffalo, how the city shaped them & their writing & how they helped shape the city.

Learn More
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
194
Followers
249
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fitness#Live Events#Sun Jun#Badass Buffalo Babes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Trending news headlines in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Here are today’s top stories from the Buffalo area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Homes for sale in Buffalo: New listings

(BUFFALO, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buffalo area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across the Buffalo area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $123.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Lifestyle wrap: Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Buffalo, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $125.11 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Coastal at 350 Broadway . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $127.9 at Esso at 1645 North Service Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Buffalo-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Circa 1865 Two Story on almost 2 acres. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Office/Den on second floor in addition to the four bedrooms. 2.5 baths.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $130.11 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Coastal at 350 Broadway . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $132.9 at Esso at 350 Bertie St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Buffalo diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $126.91

(BUFFALO, NY) You could be saving up to $126.91 per gallon on diesel in Buffalo, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Buffalo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sunoco at 3444 Bailey Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $129.9, listed at Esso at 350 Bertie St.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BUFFALO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Buffalo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo: 1. Insurance Agent (Work from home - No experience REQUIRED); 2. Virtual Sales Support Representative; 3. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 4. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $2040 per week in NY; 5. Countertop Installer; 6. Customer Care Coordinator; 7. PT Administrative Assistant; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. Excellent Sales Rep needed-Work From Home-Will Train-No Cold Calling!;
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

These Buffalo companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Buffalo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 2. Sales Representative - From Home - No Cold Calling - Part or Full Time; 3. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 4. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 5. Call Center Collections-Remote; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 8. REMOTE - Medicaid Transportation Advocate - CSR / 55356; 9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;