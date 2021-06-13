What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar
(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 155 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604
Unity Field Healing (UFH) is a quantum DNA healing modality - become a practitioner!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604
Eric Martin of Mr. Big & Trixter in Rochester, NY
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604
Enjoy city fireworks with a skyline view on our wrap around terrace. Our Yankee Doodle Silent Disco will be an experience you won't forget!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604
Toosii in Rochester New York, November 5th, 2021 for this "Thank You For Believing" Tour
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
June 13 - Get outside and join like-minded neighbors to help clean-up Petten Street Kayak/Canoe Launch.