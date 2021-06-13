Cancel
Rochester, NY

What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 8 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zadam_0aT3EEa800

PRACTITIONERS TRAINING ROCHESTER NY - OCTOBER 2021

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 155 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Unity Field Healing (UFH) is a quantum DNA healing modality - become a practitioner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsoh4_0aT3EEa800

Eric Martin of Mr. Big & Trixter

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Eric Martin of Mr. Big & Trixter in Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvxVB_0aT3EEa800

The Penthouse Presents: Yankee Doodle Silent Disco

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Enjoy city fireworks with a skyline view on our wrap around terrace. Our Yankee Doodle Silent Disco will be an experience you won't forget!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMjcF_0aT3EEa800

Toosii - Thank You For Believing TOUR

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Toosii in Rochester New York, November 5th, 2021 for this "Thank You For Believing" Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dPVl_0aT3EEa800

Community Kayak/Canoe Cleanup – Petten Street Kayak/Canoe Launch

Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

June 13 - Get outside and join like-minded neighbors to help clean-up Petten Street Kayak/Canoe Launch.

ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

