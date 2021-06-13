What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

PRACTITIONERS TRAINING ROCHESTER NY - OCTOBER 2021 Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 155 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Unity Field Healing (UFH) is a quantum DNA healing modality - become a practitioner!

Eric Martin of Mr. Big & Trixter Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Eric Martin of Mr. Big & Trixter in Rochester, NY

The Penthouse Presents: Yankee Doodle Silent Disco Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Enjoy city fireworks with a skyline view on our wrap around terrace. Our Yankee Doodle Silent Disco will be an experience you won't forget!

Toosii - Thank You For Believing TOUR Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Toosii in Rochester New York, November 5th, 2021 for this "Thank You For Believing" Tour

Community Kayak/Canoe Cleanup – Petten Street Kayak/Canoe Launch Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

June 13 - Get outside and join like-minded neighbors to help clean-up Petten Street Kayak/Canoe Launch.