Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Live events Indianapolis — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 8 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZAMs_0aT3ECog00

S.M. Wolf, Eliot Bigger, Clint Breeze and the Groove "Extended Release pt1"

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3631 East Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

S.M. Wolf, Elliot Bigger, and Clint Breeze & the Groove perform at Healer's outdoor stage!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehJru_0aT3ECog00

Music is for Kids

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 902 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203

A Biblically-centered music workshop for ages 6-12 years old.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HuOQ_0aT3ECog00

Burlesque Ballyhoo (Saturday)

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

An evening of burlesque and dance hosted by Lloyd & Harvey.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m626T_0aT3ECog00

AP beBallin LIVE! @ The Emerson (w/other musical guests)

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 4630 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

***JUNE 26, 2021*** AP BEBALLIN LIVE! @ THE EMERSON THEATER WITH OTHER SPECIAL GUESTS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GrVb_0aT3ECog00

East Indy All Comers Track Meet

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4900 Julian Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

East Indy All Comers Track meet is just what it sounds like. Come one come all and enjoy the competition and comradery you find on the track

Learn More
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
211
Followers
254
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Burlesque#Sun Jun#Lloyd Harvey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Life in Indianapolis has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Indianapolis area, click here.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis calendar: What's coming up

1. Zainab Johnson LIVE in Indy @ White Rabbit Cabaret; 2. Pro-Life Film Series: Divided Hearts of America; 3. Art in the Park Community Enrichment and Music Fe; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. HANDS-ON MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY AT GARFIELD PARK CONSERVATORY W/ JOHN GERLACH;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Medical Sales- Diagnostic Testing-$200k plus; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Sorter; 5. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 6. Enrollment Representative Opening (Weekly Paycheck/Great Benefits)-CSR; 7. Senior eCommerce Customer Service Representative; 8. Package Delivery Driver; 9. Marketing & Technology Administrative Assistant; 10. NO Driver Facing Cameras! You are a professional, be treated like one.;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Field Underwriter - FT / PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 3. Call Center Representative; 4. Sorter; 5. Marketing & Technology Administrative Assistant; 6. Delivery Associate DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 7. Amazon Package Sorter - $1,000 Sign On Bonus!; 8. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $24/hour!; 9. Retail Zone Lead; 10. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On;