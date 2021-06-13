Live events Indianapolis — what’s coming up

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3631 East Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

S.M. Wolf, Elliot Bigger, and Clint Breeze & the Groove perform at Healer's outdoor stage!

Music is for Kids Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 902 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203

A Biblically-centered music workshop for ages 6-12 years old.

Burlesque Ballyhoo (Saturday) Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

An evening of burlesque and dance hosted by Lloyd & Harvey.

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 4630 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

***JUNE 26, 2021*** AP BEBALLIN LIVE! @ THE EMERSON THEATER WITH OTHER SPECIAL GUESTS

East Indy All Comers Track Meet Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4900 Julian Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

East Indy All Comers Track meet is just what it sounds like. Come one come all and enjoy the competition and comradery you find on the track