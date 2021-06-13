Raleigh events coming up

(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Raleigh area:

Spellbound Square Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 226 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601

A Children's Halloween Market by Paper & Stars Studio at Moore Square Park. Costume Contest - Crafts - Music - Pumpkins - Handmade Goods

Market at Transfer Co. Food Hall Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Join Triangle Pop-Up at Transfer Co. Food Hall for shopping from local artists & makers, live music, food, drinks, and much more!

Cooper Alan Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

With three songs hitting #1 on the iTunes Country Charts, Tik-Tok star Cooper Alan returns to NC for a home town throw down!

THE "OFFICIAL" 2022 NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION @ RALEIGH UNION STATION Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 510 West Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

EDM/TOP 40/OLD/NEW SCHOOL/COUNTRY - 2 Levels, 4 DJs, VIP/Open Bar, Party Favors, Photo Booth, Downtown, Hotel Room Packages, Semi-Formal

Oakwood Cemetery After Hours: Trivia Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601

Gather your favorite people, brush up on your Raleigh fun facts and sign up your team for Oakwood After Hours: Trivia!