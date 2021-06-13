Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh events coming up

Raleigh News Watch
 8 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Raleigh area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBpPI_0aT3EBvx00

Spellbound Square

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 226 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601

A Children's Halloween Market by Paper & Stars Studio at Moore Square Park. Costume Contest - Crafts - Music - Pumpkins - Handmade Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Fhu_0aT3EBvx00

Market at Transfer Co. Food Hall

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Join Triangle Pop-Up at Transfer Co. Food Hall for shopping from local artists & makers, live music, food, drinks, and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PYTL_0aT3EBvx00

Cooper Alan

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

With three songs hitting #1 on the iTunes Country Charts, Tik-Tok star Cooper Alan returns to NC for a home town throw down!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9zZ1_0aT3EBvx00

THE "OFFICIAL" 2022 NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION @ RALEIGH UNION STATION

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 510 West Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

EDM/TOP 40/OLD/NEW SCHOOL/COUNTRY - 2 Levels, 4 DJs, VIP/Open Bar, Party Favors, Photo Booth, Downtown, Hotel Room Packages, Semi-Formal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItclI_0aT3EBvx00

Oakwood Cemetery After Hours: Trivia

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601

Gather your favorite people, brush up on your Raleigh fun facts and sign up your team for Oakwood After Hours: Trivia!

Raleigh News Watch

ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

