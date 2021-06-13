Live events on the horizon in Birmingham

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Birmingham area:

Sunday Series Brunch|Day-Party Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Sunday Series is a 3rd Sunday Brunch Day-party hosted by Birmingham-based creative agency 'A Boy from the Fields'.

Class of 2010 - Thompson High School 10ish Year Reunion Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 1st Avenue North, ##100, Birmingham, AL 35203

It's time to celebrate the 10 year (well, really 11) reunion of the best class to walk out of Thompson High School... One Oh Baby, One Oh!

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MG Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Spirits of Summer Ghost Hunt Birmingham’s Historic Thomas Jefferson Tower Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Summertime Ghost Hunt in the AC! Interactive Paranormal Investigation & Ghost Hunt with the TV Personalities the Southern Ghost Girls !

1st AVE Pop-Up Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1625 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Join us for our very first pop-up! 1st AVE Pop-Up is a FREE event open to everyone! Enjoy food, fun, and mini services!