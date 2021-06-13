Live events on the horizon in Birmingham
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Birmingham area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Sunday Series is a 3rd Sunday Brunch Day-party hosted by Birmingham-based creative agency 'A Boy from the Fields'.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2200 1st Avenue North, ##100, Birmingham, AL 35203
It's time to celebrate the 10 year (well, really 11) reunion of the best class to walk out of Thompson High School... One Oh Baby, One Oh!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203
I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Summertime Ghost Hunt in the AC! Interactive Paranormal Investigation & Ghost Hunt with the TV Personalities the Southern Ghost Girls !
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1625 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Join us for our very first pop-up! 1st AVE Pop-Up is a FREE event open to everyone! Enjoy food, fun, and mini services!