Birmingham, AL

Live events on the horizon in Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Birmingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IMLD_0aT3EA3E00

Sunday Series Brunch|Day-Party

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Sunday Series is a 3rd Sunday Brunch Day-party hosted by Birmingham-based creative agency 'A Boy from the Fields'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZF7W_0aT3EA3E00

Class of 2010 - Thompson High School 10ish Year Reunion

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 1st Avenue North, ##100, Birmingham, AL 35203

It's time to celebrate the 10 year (well, really 11) reunion of the best class to walk out of Thompson High School... One Oh Baby, One Oh!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCj3k_0aT3EA3E00

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MG

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DC3fL_0aT3EA3E00

Spirits of Summer Ghost Hunt Birmingham’s Historic Thomas Jefferson Tower

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Summertime Ghost Hunt in the AC! Interactive Paranormal Investigation & Ghost Hunt with the TV Personalities the Southern Ghost Girls !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSDj8_0aT3EA3E00

1st AVE Pop-Up

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1625 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Join us for our very first pop-up! 1st AVE Pop-Up is a FREE event open to everyone! Enjoy food, fun, and mini services!

Birmingham, AL
With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

AL.com

Mountain Brook man has epiphany about Birmingham

David Sher’s ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Having lived all over the country I moved back to Birmingham 24 years ago—first to Homewood and then Mountain Brook. For much of that time, even though I worked within the city limits of Birmingham and paid the...
Grafton, NDPosted by
Grafton Updates

Grafton events calendar

1. Grafton City Wide Rummage Sale; 2. Golf Course Fundraiser; 3. Peterson Farm Brothers; 4. Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND; 5. Miss Pembina County Fair Pageant;
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Birmingham leaders launch new Prosper collaborative

Birmingham-area leaders on Monday announced the launch of Prosper, an initiative focused on creating a more prosperous and equitable Birmingham by investing in opportunities that grow the area’s economy in an inclusive way. Prosper intends to be the table where everybody has a seat, setting regional priorities for job growth...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Rain didn’t stop the Juneteenth celebration in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At this year’s Juneteenth Festival at Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park, people had even more reason to celebrate. This is the first year Juneteenth is a Federal holiday. Although the weather wasn’t cooperating, there was still plenty to do. The free event started with a parade at...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Birmingham police, council members concerned about Legion Field concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The July 3 concert at Birmingham’s Legion Field could be in jeopardy after one of the artists was arrested in a shooting at a Miami club. The concert is supposed to encourage vaccinations and will feature some big name rappers, but the park and recreation board has paused its plans to sign the contract until everyone involved meets.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

New initiative works for all Birmingham residents to Prosper

Birmingham is at a tipping point. Nationally, the Magic City has the worst racial disparities in business ownership rates, according to a Brookings Institute Study. Prosper, a coalition of civic, community and business leaders, is working to create an inclusive economy post-pandemic. Keep reading to find out how. Fundamentally, Prosper...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Birmingham say they’re concerned about safety at the Independence Weekend Summer Slam concert at Legion Field, scheduled for July 3. City leaders told WBRC they had been meeting for weeks with the Birmingham Police Department to formulate a security plan that keeps the public, personnel and talent safe.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Your Birmingham lifestyle news

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Birmingham area, click here.