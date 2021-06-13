St. Louis calendar: Coming events
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Live events are coming to St. Louis.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in St. Louis:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: Online, St. Louis, MO 63101
Bourbon Friday is a weekly social gathering celebrating the St. Louis startup scene.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 618 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Join Joaquin as he Premiers his new Video and single “Make You Feel”. Performance, giveaways and Q&A. MX Movies & Bar
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101
Al Fresco, an outdoor live music series featuring local musicians.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: St. Louis, St. Louis, MO 63101
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.