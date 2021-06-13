Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis calendar: Coming events

St. Louis Today
 8 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Live events are coming to St. Louis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in St. Louis:

Bourbon Friday @ Home // June 18, 2021

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Online, St. Louis, MO 63101

Bourbon Friday is a weekly social gathering celebrating the St. Louis startup scene.

Joaquin Musick’s Video Premier & Single Release Event

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 618 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101

Join Joaquin as he Premiers his new Video and single “Make You Feel”. Performance, giveaways and Q&A. MX Movies & Bar

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Al Fresco

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101

Al Fresco, an outdoor live music series featuring local musicians.

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: St. Louis, St. Louis, MO 63101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oversized 2 car garage rounds out this great home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debbie Weber, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMzYzNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Ideal investment or primary residence in this 3 bed, 2 bath home in Norwood Manor! The spacious living room offers ample natural light and oak hardwood floors. Three bedrooms have ceiling fans and are serviced by a full hall bath. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and separate dining space. The walk-out lower level offers additional living space with a bar area, rec room, additional bathroom and ample storage. The full fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a patio, a storage shed and lots of grass space. An oversized carport provides covered parking with side entry and access to the rear deck. Some updates include HVAC, roof, electrical panel, vinyl windows & more! Convenient location with quick and easy highway access and near the Ted Jones bike trail. Ferguson-Florissant School District. Ready to go!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Brake, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyNDU3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> If you are looking for historic charm and character, look no further, this is it! This 3,700 square foot home is oozing history and potential. The house sits on a double lot which is super rare in this sought out neighborhood. The seller has poured love into this house over the years and is ready to pass this beautiful home onto the next owner. Walking in, you will love the soaring ceilings of this home and the well maintained historic features such as the functional pocket doors, ornate fireplaces, baseboard/casing/crown molding and huge windows bringing in tons of natural light. The main floor has living, dinning, full bathroom, kitchen and super cool den with built in book cases & sliding ladder! 2nd floor has HUGE master suite with its own living room, full bathroom (tub no shower), back staircase and 2 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms. 2 newer furnaces and water heater (no central AC but easy to add), tuck pointing on this giant house and a new roof were done in 2021<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lauren Risley, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMDExOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 4BR/3BA home in Lindbergh School district. Large white kitchen w/ stainless appliances, corian ctrs, center island and white cabinetry. The bathrm has been renovated as well w/ pedestal sink & adult height toilet. Spacious family rm offers a black slate gas fireplace surrounded by custom built ins. The living rm and dining rm offer additional spaces for entertaining. French doors open off the breakfast rm to a tiered deck/patio where you can enjoy lush plantings & a private backyard. The large master bedrm suite features walk in closet, a Swanstone double vanity, porcelain heated tile floor and shower. The hall bath has been similarly updated with a tub/shower combination. 3 add'l bedrms complete the second floor. The lower level is partially finished with family room w/ built-in shelving, laundry rm and extra storage. You will enjoy entertaining in this fenced level yard with a tiered deck & large patio. Convenient loacation by Grant's Farm, shopping, parks & hwy access.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Raimondo, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyODQ0MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>