St. Louis calendar: Coming events

Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath home in established Blackjack neighborhood! This home has it all....formal Living and Dining Rooms, Cozy Family Room with wood burning fireplace. 3 nice sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout main level. Lower level is spacious and ready for your finishing touches. Walk out leads to a large fenced backyard. Expansive deck is perfect for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage rounds out this great home. Ideal investment or primary residence in this 3 bed, 2 bath home in Norwood Manor! The spacious living room offers ample natural light and oak hardwood floors. Three bedrooms have ceiling fans and are serviced by a full hall bath. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and separate dining space. The walk-out lower level offers additional living space with a bar area, rec room, additional bathroom and ample storage. The full fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a patio, a storage shed and lots of grass space. An oversized carport provides covered parking with side entry and access to the rear deck. Some updates include HVAC, roof, electrical panel, vinyl windows & more! Convenient location with quick and easy highway access and near the Ted Jones bike trail. Ferguson-Florissant School District. Ready to go! If you are looking for historic charm and character, look no further, this is it! This 3,700 square foot home is oozing history and potential. The house sits on a double lot which is super rare in this sought out neighborhood. The seller has poured love into this house over the years and is ready to pass this beautiful home onto the next owner. Walking in, you will love the soaring ceilings of this home and the well maintained historic features such as the functional pocket doors, ornate fireplaces, baseboard/casing/crown molding and huge windows bringing in tons of natural light. The main floor has living, dinning, full bathroom, kitchen and super cool den with built in book cases & sliding ladder! 2nd floor has HUGE master suite with its own living room, full bathroom (tub no shower), back staircase and 2 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms. 2 newer furnaces and water heater (no central AC but easy to add), tuck pointing on this giant house and a new roof were done in 2021 Beautiful 4BR/3BA home in Lindbergh School district. Large white kitchen w/ stainless appliances, corian ctrs, center island and white cabinetry. The bathrm has been renovated as well w/ pedestal sink & adult height toilet. Spacious family rm offers a black slate gas fireplace surrounded by custom built ins. The living rm and dining rm offer additional spaces for entertaining. French doors open off the breakfast rm to a tiered deck/patio where you can enjoy lush plantings & a private backyard. The large master bedrm suite features walk in closet, a Swanstone double vanity, porcelain heated tile floor and shower. The hall bath has been similarly updated with a tub/shower combination. 3 add'l bedrms complete the second floor. The lower level is partially finished with family room w/ built-in shelving, laundry rm and extra storage. You will enjoy entertaining in this fenced level yard with a tiered deck & large patio. Convenient loacation by Grant's Farm, shopping, parks & hwy access.