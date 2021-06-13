Live events coming up in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Omaha area:

A John Waters Christmas Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

A John Waters Christmas, featuring the Pope of Trash himself, returns to Slowdown on December 5, 2021.

Michigan Rattlers Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:59 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Michigan Rattlers' September 10 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) 2021 Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 455 North 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

AIM Heartland Developers Conference is the region's premier software development conference for tech professionals.

Hollywood Candy Magic Show Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1209 Jackson Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Family Magic Show by Old Market Magician, Ryan Chandler, inside the Hollywood Candy Theater.

Tiny Moving Parts Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Tiny Moving Parts at Slowdown - Rescheduled for November 22