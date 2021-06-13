Cancel
Omaha, NE

Live events coming up in Omaha

Omaha Today
 8 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Omaha area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDzmG_0aT3E8N100

A John Waters Christmas

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

A John Waters Christmas, featuring the Pope of Trash himself, returns to Slowdown on December 5, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgovN_0aT3E8N100

Michigan Rattlers

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:59 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Michigan Rattlers' September 10 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TiH0_0aT3E8N100

Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) 2021

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 455 North 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

AIM Heartland Developers Conference is the region's premier software development conference for tech professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeiNV_0aT3E8N100

Hollywood Candy Magic Show

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1209 Jackson Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Family Magic Show by Old Market Magician, Ryan Chandler, inside the Hollywood Candy Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OhIQ_0aT3E8N100

Tiny Moving Parts

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Tiny Moving Parts at Slowdown - Rescheduled for November 22

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

