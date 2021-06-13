Bakersfield events coming soon
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bakersfield calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301
Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Address: 1715 20th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Join @blondemesisi as she demonstrates her blonding techniques, shares her business tips and social media strategy!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 900 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Chapel Events presents an evening of art, wine tasting, mixed drinks and delicious food tasting.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 2005 Eye Street, Suite 5, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Monday - Friday, 9am-12pm AGES: 14-17 Pricing $260/ individual $230/ sibling (2 or more) $50 deposit is paid on Eventbrite
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: Bakersfield, CA 93301
Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.