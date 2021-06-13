Bakersfield events coming soon

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bakersfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

An Evening with Amy Grant Bakersfield, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BLONDING + BIZ CLASS | BAKERSFIELD, CA Bakersfield, CA

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1715 20th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join @blondemesisi as she demonstrates her blonding techniques, shares her business tips and social media strategy!

Red Wine and Blues Bakersfield, CA

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Chapel Events presents an evening of art, wine tasting, mixed drinks and delicious food tasting.

Summer Sewing at The Studio (High school) Bakersfield, CA

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2005 Eye Street, Suite 5, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Monday - Friday, 9am-12pm AGES: 14-17 Pricing $260/ individual $230/ sibling (2 or more) $50 deposit is paid on Eventbrite

How To Improve Your Memory - Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.