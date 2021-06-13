Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield events coming soon

Bakersfield Today
 8 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bakersfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzaMO_0aT3E6bZ00

An Evening with Amy Grant

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZmZu_0aT3E6bZ00

BLONDING + BIZ CLASS | BAKERSFIELD, CA

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1715 20th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join @blondemesisi as she demonstrates her blonding techniques, shares her business tips and social media strategy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsPLY_0aT3E6bZ00

Red Wine and Blues

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Chapel Events presents an evening of art, wine tasting, mixed drinks and delicious food tasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oJ4G_0aT3E6bZ00

Summer Sewing at The Studio (High school)

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2005 Eye Street, Suite 5, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Monday - Friday, 9am-12pm  AGES: 14-17 Pricing $260/ individual $230/ sibling (2 or more) $50 deposit is paid on Eventbrite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toHtg_0aT3E6bZ00

How To Improve Your Memory - Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Bakersfield Today

