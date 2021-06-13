Colorado Springs events coming soon
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Colorado Springs calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado Springs:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Colorado Springs ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 2790 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Colorado's ZZ Top Tribute, El Loco Fandango, is coming to Legends Rock Bar!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 38.82224983958742, -104.86216411365679, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Join us on this kid friendly hike along Cactus Patch Loop at Bear Creek Regional Park while Little Hikers complete an ABC Scavenger Hunt!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Wellbriety Movement is putting a recovery conference that will feature speakers from AA, Al-Anon, NA, Wellbriety, Codependency, SA, etc.