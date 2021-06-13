Colorado Springs events coming soon

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Colorado Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado Springs:

Girls Night Out The Show at Sunshine Studios Live (Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Colorado Springs ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

El Loco Fandango @ Legends Rock Bar! Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 2790 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Colorado's ZZ Top Tribute, El Loco Fandango, is coming to Legends Rock Bar!

UpaDowna Little Hikers: ABC's Hike Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 38.82224983958742, -104.86216411365679, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Join us on this kid friendly hike along Cactus Patch Loop at Bear Creek Regional Park while Little Hikers complete an ABC Scavenger Hunt!

Monday Sound Bath Meditation at Venetucci Ranch Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.

The Wellbriety All Addictions Recovery Conference : Stronger Together Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The Wellbriety Movement is putting a recovery conference that will feature speakers from AA, Al-Anon, NA, Wellbriety, Codependency, SA, etc.