Tampa events coming up
(TAMPA, FL) Tampa is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
A night filled with family and friends to honor our nation's finest and their families.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Yogi Euphoria combined yoga, dance, and rave culture to create our signature YogI Euphoria Rave Event! Get ready to raise your vibe!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
10th Annual FORD Cuban Sandwich Festival will feature Food, Cultural, and Business Vendors @ Centro Asturiano in Historic Ybor City!
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Address: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Wellness at the Wharf presented by Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga and Meditation