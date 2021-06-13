Tampa events coming up

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Tampa Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

TEAM ADDO'S HEROES WELCOME PARTY 2021 Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

A night filled with family and friends to honor our nation's finest and their families.

Yogi Euphoria Rave at F45 Spakrman Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Yogi Euphoria combined yoga, dance, and rave culture to create our signature YogI Euphoria Rave Event! Get ready to raise your vibe!

10th Annual FORD Intl Cuban Sandwich Festival: Smackdown Sunday Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

10th Annual FORD Cuban Sandwich Festival will feature Food, Cultural, and Business Vendors @ Centro Asturiano in Historic Ybor City!

Wellness at the Wharf, Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Wellness at the Wharf presented by Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga and Meditation