Tampa, FL

Tampa events coming up

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 8 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tqim_0aT3DymP00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Tampa

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJQ2s_0aT3DymP00

TEAM ADDO'S HEROES WELCOME PARTY 2021

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

A night filled with family and friends to honor our nation's finest and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxYuh_0aT3DymP00

Yogi Euphoria Rave at F45 Spakrman

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Yogi Euphoria combined yoga, dance, and rave culture to create our signature YogI Euphoria Rave Event! Get ready to raise your vibe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcHnc_0aT3DymP00

10th Annual FORD Intl Cuban Sandwich Festival: Smackdown Sunday

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

10th Annual FORD Cuban Sandwich Festival will feature Food, Cultural, and Business Vendors @ Centro Asturiano in Historic Ybor City!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIhfp_0aT3DymP00

Wellness at the Wharf, Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Wellness at the Wharf presented by Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga and Meditation

Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
179
Followers
235
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

