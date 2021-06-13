Cancel
Washington, DC

What’s up Washington: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Washington Voice
 8 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Washington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nV424_0aT3Dxtg00

Dog Lovers Classic Virtual Run

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: D.C. Park, Washington, DC 20001

Run with your best friend in this Dog Lovers Classic Virtual Run! With Premium packets, we'll send your pet a special treat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8hpm_0aT3Dxtg00

Washington DC Singles Event (Ages 32-44) | Fancy a Go? | Speed Dating

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 618 H St NW, Second Floor, Washington, DC 20001

Washington DC Singles Event (Ages 32-44) | Fancy a Go? | Speed Dating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Mt3z_0aT3Dxtg00

LGBTQ+ Social in the City!

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

We are thrilled to celebrate Pride month at Moxy Hotel's trendy lobby lounge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoWy5_0aT3Dxtg00

Puff and Paint with Baumshells of DC and Sip and Paint with Me pt. 2

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Private, Washington, DC 20001

Sip and Paint with ME and Baumshells have partnered to present to you an awesome and fun Puff and Paint event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgpiM_0aT3Dxtg00

Gold x Platinum x Diamond : Plaques from Hip-Hop Legends

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2622 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

The most extensive collection of Official RIAA Hip-Hop Awards ever displayed!

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

