Astronomy

Watch Stunning Ring of Fire Eclipse Over Maine Time-Lapse Video

By The Guru
B98.5
B98.5
 10 days ago
That handsome fellow pictured above is Isaac Crabtree. He is science teacher in the Moosehead region of Maine at Greenville High School. He is also, as you will soon see, blessed with an amazing eye for capturing magical moments that celebrate the natural beauty of our state. Isaac Crabtree does...

B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

State
Maine State
#Solar Eclipse#S Pictures#Photography#Greenville High School
Astronomy
Science
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse stuns viewers around world

The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse stunned skywatchers around the world Thursday morning. In a cloudy New York City, the partial eclipse peeked from behind gray, puffy clouds as residents commuted to work. Images from social media showed the eclipse behind bridges, illuminating red dawn skies and as a backdrop...
The Independent

Solar eclipse pictures: ‘Ring of Fire’ blocks the Sun in UK and US and leads to stunning images

A “ring of fire” has appeared in the skies over Europe and the US – and been captured in stunning new images.The pictures show the crescent Sun that appeared as the Moon moved in front of it and blocked its light.The event was an annular solar eclipse, meaning that the arrangement and the Sun and Moon was never enough to fully block out the light, as in a total eclipse. Instead, it leaves a blazing ring around the outside of the Moon, as the light from the Sun creeps out.In most places that got to see it, however, the Sun...
NASA eclipse LIVE stream: Watch NASA's 'Ring of Fire' eclipse stream HERE today

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon crosses between the sun and Earth, which blocks out a portion of the sun’s rays, according to NASA. This eclipse is an annular one, meaning the moon is far enough away from the Earth that it appears smaller than the sun. When the moon crosses path with the sun, it will appear smaller than the fiery star, leaving room for a bright light to glow around the edges – dubbed a ‘ring of fire’.
Breathtaking Time-lapse Video and Photos of Michigan’s 2021 Solar Eclipse

No ring a fire but Michigan's view of the June 10, 2021, solar eclipse did not disappoint!. Only a portion of North America was treated to the ring of fire view of the June 10 solar eclipse. While Michigan was not one of the areas treated to the ring of fire view of the solar eclipse, we still got a nice treat... that is if you were out of bed in time for the sunrise.
'Ring of fire' sunrise solar eclipse seen over central Minnesota

The first solar eclipse of 2021, an annular solar eclipse, occurred Thursday, June 10. A "ring of fire" was visible around the moon from several regions across the world, a celestial phenomenon whereby the sun's halo is partially blocked by the lunar body, according to NASA. A solar eclipse is...
The ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse of 2021: What time does it begin?

The eclipse will be visible will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia and Greenland, according to Time and Date. You can also watch it live online with several live webcasts, and if you live in any of the areas where it’s visible and it’s safe to travel, you can look at it outside — just make sure to wear proper eye protection.
LOOK: 'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse From Space And Other Stunning Views

People across the northern hemisphere witnessed the "ring of fire" eclipse. A satellite in space caught the moon's shadow passing over North America. A spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse graced the skies in some parts of the world Thursday. Many people shared images of the sky event on social media.
The Ann Arbor News

See photos of stunning ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse sunrise over Lake Huron and Lake Michigan

The solar eclipse was visible this morning across Michigan. A few readers and MLive employees caught the eclipse for you, in case you weren’t up at sunrise. Bernie Eng has been with MLive, and before that with The Saginaw News for 33 years. For 13 years he was a photographer with The Saginaw News, and then a long-time photo editor. Bernie simply wanted to get a selfie of himself, the solar eclipse and Lake Huron. So he headed out in his canoe onto Saginaw Bay near Linwood. Eng was disappointed for the first few minutes because sunrise came, and it was cloudy. Eng said, “Then bam, the clouds just broke away. It was pretty incredible. I’ve seen eclipses but never at sunrise. The sun low on the horizon was visible to the eye, like looking at a sunrise.”
