Watch Stunning Ring of Fire Eclipse Over Maine Time-Lapse Video

The solar eclipse was visible this morning across Michigan. A few readers and MLive employees caught the eclipse for you, in case you weren’t up at sunrise. Bernie Eng has been with MLive, and before that with The Saginaw News for 33 years. For 13 years he was a photographer with The Saginaw News, and then a long-time photo editor. Bernie simply wanted to get a selfie of himself, the solar eclipse and Lake Huron. So he headed out in his canoe onto Saginaw Bay near Linwood. Eng was disappointed for the first few minutes because sunrise came, and it was cloudy. Eng said, “Then bam, the clouds just broke away. It was pretty incredible. I’ve seen eclipses but never at sunrise. The sun low on the horizon was visible to the eye, like looking at a sunrise.”