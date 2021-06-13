What’s up Fresno: Local events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stop the car! Have you seen Riverstone? Popular Regent Single Story Plan with beautiful entry courtyard! Join luxury living in the first Wathen Castanos homes built in this lovely community. Upgraded Tuscan exterior elevation. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath new construction open concept home with a Fireplace will be ready for the warmth of your family in June. All this plus a bonus room! Add a 3 car garage and beautiful California room large covered patio and this home truly offers it all. At 3255 square feet it has so much open living space. Not to mention a homesite that is 9,934 square feet! Stop by the sales office for access to this home. Beautiful fixtures and all two tone painted for you! SS Kitchen aid appliances in this cooks kitchen with huge island. Entertainers dream home! Come see it before it is SOLD! Don't forget to ask about builder incentives and warranty included. This adorable 1400 sq ft property located in a highly desirable North Fresno location features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bright living room showcases a gas fireplace and opens up to the kitchen and dining space, perfect for family and friends gathering around for a good time! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this property gives you a beautiful oversized lot with mature landscaping, large side grass area and custom concrete patio that provides the perfect place to sit and relax at the end of a long day. Don't wait to call this property your own before it is gone! This beautiful newer Bonadelle home is move-in ready. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2 car garage. Gated community with pool, clubhouse, exercise room. Close to freeway. located in the West Lake Mobile Park on Ashlan and Marks Ave the home is VACANT and ready to be occupied . It's a 55+, this home features new flooring wood laminate finish large living room with built in hutches,3 nice size bedrooms with celling fans, 2 full bathrooms the master equipped with ground level shower access, an indoor laundry room with out door access to the carport large enough for 2-3 cars. The kitchen features all built in appliances including refrigerator, A/C unit. Outside you have a large covered porched with railing and a power wheelchair lift easy to use. Its definitely worth taking a look at. The park is gated for privacy and protection. The park amenities include 2 club houses, pool tables, sauna, 2 jacuzzi's, green belt and putting green a car wash and much more for so LITTLE!