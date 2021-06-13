What’s up Fresno: Local events calendar
(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fresno area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:15 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 6011 North Fresno Street, Suite 120, Fresno, CA 93710
Pinnacle Training Systems is partnering with WellPATH to offer Wellness Screenings
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 7855 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
We're back out on the Bluff with Live Local Music! Tickets will sell out fast so don't hesitate..
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 1572 East Barstow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710
Please join us for our Children's Mass on the first Tuesday of the month. Reservations are required to attend Mass.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM
Address: 2808 East Vermont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720
Join us for lunch and a workshop on "Processing our Pandemic Stories as Leaders" featuring therapist and award-winning author Marcy Pusey.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650
I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.