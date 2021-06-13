Cancel
Fresno, CA

What’s up Fresno: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 8 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fresno area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9yXN_0aT3DsU300

FUSD Wellness Screening; June 23rd 2:00PM - 6:00 PM

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6011 North Fresno Street, Suite 120, Fresno, CA 93710

Pinnacle Training Systems is partnering with WellPATH to offer Wellness Screenings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnSuj_0aT3DsU300

ROCKIN' ON THE BLUFF

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 7855 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

We're back out on the Bluff with Live Local Music! Tickets will sell out fast so don't hesitate..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpiNV_0aT3DsU300

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center Children's Mass

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1572 East Barstow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710

Please join us for our Children's Mass on the first Tuesday of the month. Reservations are required to attend Mass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdRVT_0aT3DsU300

Processing our Pandemic Stories as Leaders

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 2808 East Vermont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

Join us for lunch and a workshop on "Processing our Pandemic Stories as Leaders" featuring therapist and award-winning author Marcy Pusey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufBIT_0aT3DsU300

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman FR

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

The lineup: Sports news in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

These houses are for sale in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stop the car! Have you seen Riverstone? Popular Regent Single Story Plan with beautiful entry courtyard! Join luxury living in the first Wathen Castanos homes built in this lovely community. Upgraded Tuscan exterior elevation. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath new construction open concept home with a Fireplace will be ready for the warmth of your family in June. All this plus a bonus room! Add a 3 car garage and beautiful California room large covered patio and this home truly offers it all. At 3255 square feet it has so much open living space. Not to mention a homesite that is 9,934 square feet! Stop by the sales office for access to this home. Beautiful fixtures and all two tone painted for you! SS Kitchen aid appliances in this cooks kitchen with huge island. Entertainers dream home! Come see it before it is SOLD! Don't forget to ask about builder incentives and warranty included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carole Masiello Cavey, WCP Real Estate, Inc at 559-432-8181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRnJlc25vJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBUkNBLTU1NzA4MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> A fantastic opportunity for a first time home buyer or a buyer looking to downsize! This adorable 1400 sq ft property located in a highly desirable North Fresno location features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bright living room showcases a gas fireplace and opens up to the kitchen and dining space, perfect for family and friends gathering around for a good time! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this property gives you a beautiful oversized lot with mature landscaping, large side grass area and custom concrete patio that provides the perfect place to sit and relax at the end of a long day. Don't wait to call this property your own before it is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marsha Rice-Casanova, Coldwell Banker Premier R. E. at 559-226-2811</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRnJlc25vJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBUkNBLTU1ODg4MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This beautiful newer Bonadelle home is move-in ready. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2 car garage. Gated community with pool, clubhouse, exercise room. Close to freeway.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Adolfo Magdaleno, Coldwell Banker Premier R. E. at 559-226-2811</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRnJlc25vJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBUkNBLTU1OTk5MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> located in the West Lake Mobile Park on Ashlan and Marks Ave the home is VACANT and ready to be occupied . It's a 55+, this home features new flooring wood laminate finish large living room with built in hutches,3 nice size bedrooms with celling fans, 2 full bathrooms the master equipped with ground level shower access, an indoor laundry room with out door access to the carport large enough for 2-3 cars. The kitchen features all built in appliances including refrigerator, A/C unit. Outside you have a large covered porched with railing and a power wheelchair lift easy to use. Its definitely worth taking a look at. The park is gated for privacy and protection. The park amenities include 2 club houses, pool tables, sauna, 2 jacuzzi's, green belt and putting green a car wash and much more for so LITTLE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jared Wilburn, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRnJlc25vJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBUkNBLTU1OTA1OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>