Oklahoma State

Oklahoma City calendar: Coming events

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Oklahoma City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oklahoma City area:

Live Music at The Jones Assembly with Will Gaines

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

The Jones Assembly is pleased to announce Music First sponsored by First National Bank. Full capacity concerts are finally on the horizon, but The Jones Assembly isn’t waiting around to put music...

Bingo Queens

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 13100 Green Valley Dr, Oklahoma City, OK

Bingo Queens Join us for Sunday Bingo brought to you by Luxx Bently and Megan Turrell! Featuring: Cranberry Mimosa Bourbon Creme & Coffee Cilantro Bloody Mary $5 per Bingo Card RSVP by calling...

Autocross

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Remington Pl, Oklahoma City, OK

AUTOCROSS - OKLAHOMA CITY: Ever thought of pushing your car to the edge in a safe environment? Here’s your chance! The Oklahoma Mustang Club has an Autocross program and OMC member Greg Blocker is...

Pottery Party 6/13

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 6308 Sunnybridge Ct, Oklahoma City, OK

***When checking out please select Studio Pickup instead of USPS Shipping to avoid the $15 shipping fee! PLEASE BRING YOUR CASH TO CLASS! If you do not show up I may invoice you for up to $70. No...

Celebration of life

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1601 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK

Here is Kelly Pauline Musgrove’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 26, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Kelly Pauline Musgrove (Oklahoma City...

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

