Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 8 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Albuquerque has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albuquerque:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m39rf_0aT3Dpps00

Hash N Lash Drag Pride Brunch

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1324 1st Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Finish off Pride Right by feasting on culinary goodness and sipping on hand crafted cocktails all while being entertained with illusionist

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRZ8Y_0aT3Dpps00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Library (Albuquerque, NM)

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 312 Central Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Albuquerque! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZJi4_0aT3Dpps00

3rd Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Gold Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

We are back! The 3rd annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival will be live and in person with vendor market, cooking demos, music, & more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mBgp_0aT3Dpps00

Ayahuasca and Kambo Hot Springs NM: True Independence VIP, All Inclusive

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: downtown spa, Truth or Consequences, NM 87102

Want to take your mind to a new level of freedom? VIP Includes Kambo, Aya, Drumming, Cacao, Yoga, Hotel, Food and Springs 24-7! Freedom!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlELy_0aT3Dpps00

NAHDO In-Person Workshop

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 125 2nd Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

NAHDO In-Person Workshop - Topic-Driven Networking Sessions in Health Data

Learn More
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
209
Followers
203
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
News Break
Yoga
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Your Albuquerque lifestyle news

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

These condos are for sale in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Albuquerque condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Albuquerque, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Albuquerque area, click here.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Sun forecast for Albuquerque — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Albuquerque. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!