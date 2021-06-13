Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 8 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Louisville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Louisville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksNwf_0aT3DoCN00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — KY

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 West Jefferson Street, #19, Louisville, KY 40202

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Learn More

Wizard's Christmas: (WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 22, 2021 5:30pm-8:30pm )

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyKGb_0aT3DoCN00

Hot Country Nights: Walker Montgomery presented by 97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 S 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Hot Country Nights returns with a June lineup of Kentucky based artists!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J12ND_0aT3DoCN00

Whistleface at Galaxie

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 732 East Market Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Whistleface is an enigma. He's a DJ and all around good guy. Come experience house+techno like never before. $15 / 21+

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZHOZ_0aT3DoCN00

Drama Team appreciation/anniversary

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 235 West Market Street, Louisville, KY 40202

We would like to appreciate the hard work of ever minister on the team that makes us what we r today. To encourage and uplift one another.

Learn More
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
192
Followers
223
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#4th Street#Stand Up Comedy#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

These condos are for sale in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Louisville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Louisville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Louisville: 1. Hiring Immediately | Construction | Avg. $20,000-$30,000 Per Month | Paid Daily | Paid Training; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 4. Shipping Receiving Specialist | First shift | Direct Hire Positions; 5. Production and Packaging Line Operators; 6. Clerical Assistant- Bullitt Alternative Center; 7. Interior Design Sales Consultant Jefferstown, KY; 8. Urgent Hiring - Grocery Shopper; 9. Class A CDL Truck Driver Needed up to 0.70cpm; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits;
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Louisville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Louisville: 1. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A; 2. Restaurant General Manager Shively Up to $60,000; 3. Assistant General Manager Restaurant New Cut Road Up to $50,000; 4. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Shipping Receiving Associate; 7. Interior Design Sales Consultant Jefferstown, KY; 8. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 10. Class A Dedicated Team Drivers Needed: Home Weekly, Great Pay & Miles! $5,000 Sign-on Bonus!;