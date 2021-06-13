Coming soon: Memphis events

(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

Private Box w/4 Seats to a Live Performance of "IN REAL LIFE" Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 37 Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38103

In Real Life, is an enjoyable discovery which has only one person on stage but you meet and discover the joy and pain of close to 20.

Beale Street Artcrawl Festival (Downtown Memphis Beale Street) Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

The Beale Street Artcrawl Festival will be held August 21 from 1pm-7pm. Event is Sponsored by Downtown Memphis Commission. Free Event!

Kayak Memphis 4th of July Fireworks! Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Island Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

This July 4th, rent a kayak from Kayak Memphis to view the fireworks show over Downtown Memphis provided by Memphis River Parks Partnership!

Muddy Princess Memphis, TN Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: TBC, Memphis, TN 38103

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Memphis Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Turn Memphis into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace. Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com.