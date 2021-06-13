Cancel
Columbus, OH

Coming soon: Columbus events

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 8 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0fVF_0aT3DmQv00

June Courageous Conversation - Creating Safe Spaces

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: OH-161 & High St, Worthington, OH

Grab lunch, a friend (or both!) and join a conversation with Kaleidoscope Youth Center and GLSEN Central Ohio regarding safe spaces for our LGBTQ+ youth. I'll moderate a discussion regarding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGFSo_0aT3DmQv00

Hot Tonic Orchestra @ Worthington on the Green Concert Series

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Hot Tonic Orchestra @ Worthington on the Green Concert Series at Worthington, Ohio, United States on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Cvz_0aT3DmQv00

Family Fun Day: Colorful Daisy Paint Party

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 679 High St B, Worthington, OH

Art event by The Party Studio on Sunday, June 20 2021

Learn More

Concerts on the Green

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: OH-161 & High St, Worthington, OH

The Hadden Sayers Band is live on the Worthington Village Green in June! Great Americana blues rock on a summer's evening. And it's FREE! See you there?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8ViI_0aT3DmQv00

Turp Live @ Dewey's Worthington!

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 640 High St, Worthington, OH

So glad to be back at Dewey's in Old Worthington!

Learn More
Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
236
Followers
229
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Sun Jun#Kaleidoscope Youth Center#Glsen Central Ohio#Great Americana#Dewey
Top Columbus sports news

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Columbus sports. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.
Check out these Columbus homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located two blocks from Schiller Park, short walk to Fox in the Snow, Parsons North Brewery, & all the restaurants & amenities German Village
These houses are for sale in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Columbus area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Columbus vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus: 1. 1400 Parsons Ave (614) 449-9399; 2. 3355 E Livingston Ave (614) 237-3737; 3. 840 W 3rd Ave 614-294-2344; 4. 4485 Refugee Rd (614) 861-7171; 5. 2000 E Main St (614) 252-1064; 6. 1585 Georgesville Square Dr (614) 878-1664; 7. 150 W Sycamore St (614) 340-7980; 8. 1350 N High St (614) 294-1696; 9. 1745 Morse Rd (614) 405-9401; 10. 3600 Soldano Boulevard (614) 274-8108; 11. 3637 S High St (614) 492-1081; 12. 2090 Crown Plaza Dr (614) 326-5650; 13. 199 Graceland Blvd (614) 410-1108; 14. 1177 Polaris Pkwy (614) 430-2445; 15. 7000 E Broad St (614) 575-3741; 16. 1441 Parsons Ave (614) 445-5734; 17. 1375 Chambers Rd (614) 488-4062; 18. 3417 N High St (614) 263-1796; 19. 2161 Eakin Rd (614) 274-7748; 20. 1661 Hilliard Rome Rd 614-529-5110; 21. 3950 Morse Rd 614-476-4224; 22. 6201 E Broad St 614-367-7526; 23. 1040 Polaris Pkwy 614-781-1037; 24. 3445 S High St 614-497-3745; 25. 3583 E Broad St 614-237-9123; 26. 3015 E Livingston Ave 614-236-8622; 27. 2770 W Broad St 614-276-9745; 28. 1280 Demorest Rd 614-279-1962; 29. 3093 Cleveland Ave 614-263-7551; 30. 4890 N High St 614-261-9013; 31. 2150 E Dublin Granville Rd 614-523-1165; 32. 5195 N Hamilton Rd 614-476-0988; 33. 1162 Harrisburg Pike 614-351-0266; 34. 4530 Kenny Rd 614-326-0689; 35. 3900 Morse Rd 614-476-2070; 36. 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive 614-876-7850; 37. 3579 S High St 614-409-0683; 38. 2700 Bethel Rd 614-326-0083; 39. 1221 Georgesville Rd 614-275-9811;
Vaccine database: Columbus sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus: 1. 1400 Parsons Ave (614) 449-9399; 2. 3355 E Livingston Ave (614) 237-3737; 3. 840 W 3rd Ave 614-294-2344; 4. 4485 Refugee Rd (614) 861-7171; 5. 2000 E Main St (614) 252-1064; 6. 1585 Georgesville Square Dr (614) 878-1664; 7. 150 W Sycamore St (614) 340-7980; 8. 1350 N High St (614) 294-1696; 9. 1745 Morse Rd (614) 405-9401; 10. 3600 Soldano Boulevard (614) 274-8108; 11. 3637 S High St (614) 492-1081; 12. 2090 Crown Plaza Dr (614) 326-5650; 13. 199 Graceland Blvd (614) 410-1108; 14. 1177 Polaris Pkwy (614) 430-2445; 15. 7000 E Broad St (614) 575-3741; 16. 1441 Parsons Ave (614) 445-5734; 17. 1375 Chambers Rd (614) 488-4062; 18. 3417 N High St (614) 263-1796; 19. 2161 Eakin Rd (614) 274-7748; 20. 1661 Hilliard Rome Rd 614-529-5110; 21. 3950 Morse Rd 614-476-4224; 22. 6201 E Broad St 614-367-7526; 23. 1040 Polaris Pkwy 614-781-1037; 24. 3445 S High St 614-497-3745; 25. 3583 E Broad St 614-237-9123; 26. 3015 E Livingston Ave 614-236-8622; 27. 2770 W Broad St 614-276-9745; 28. 1280 Demorest Rd 614-279-1962; 29. 3093 Cleveland Ave 614-263-7551; 30. 4890 N High St 614-261-9013; 31. 2150 E Dublin Granville Rd 614-523-1165; 32. 5195 N Hamilton Rd 614-476-0988; 33. 1162 Harrisburg Pike 614-351-0266; 34. 4530 Kenny Rd 614-326-0689; 35. 3900 Morse Rd 614-476-2070; 36. 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive 614-876-7850; 37. 3579 S High St 614-409-0683; 38. 2700 Bethel Rd 614-326-0083; 39. 1221 Georgesville Rd 614-275-9811;