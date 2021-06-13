Coming soon: Columbus events

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

June Courageous Conversation - Creating Safe Spaces Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: OH-161 & High St, Worthington, OH

Grab lunch, a friend (or both!) and join a conversation with Kaleidoscope Youth Center and GLSEN Central Ohio regarding safe spaces for our LGBTQ+ youth. I'll moderate a discussion regarding...

Hot Tonic Orchestra @ Worthington on the Green Concert Series Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Hot Tonic Orchestra @ Worthington on the Green Concert Series at Worthington, Ohio, United States on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Family Fun Day: Colorful Daisy Paint Party Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 679 High St B, Worthington, OH

Art event by The Party Studio on Sunday, June 20 2021

Concerts on the Green Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: OH-161 & High St, Worthington, OH

The Hadden Sayers Band is live on the Worthington Village Green in June! Great Americana blues rock on a summer's evening. And it's FREE! See you there?

Turp Live @ Dewey's Worthington! Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 640 High St, Worthington, OH

So glad to be back at Dewey's in Old Worthington!