Sacramento events calendar

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:

Indoor Worship at St. John's Lutheran Church Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1701 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us for weekly in-person worship at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Geoff Tate 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage for Order Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Geoff Tate 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage for Order

Katastro Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Katastro performs LIVE inside Holy Diver with guests Tunnel Vision and The Irie