In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
hd-report.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic action/political drama In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood has been remastered from the original camera negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. (The original...

hd-report.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Rene Russo
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Clint Eastwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Line Of Fire#Assassination#Ultra#Dolby Atmos#The Secret Service#Academy Award#Secret Service
