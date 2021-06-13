In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

"We've heard a lot of great things about you." "They're all true." Film Stories has debuted a new trailer for their special edition Blu-ray release of the hacker classic Sneakers, from filmmaker Phil Alden Robinson. I'm posting this just because it's a chance to talk about how much I LOVE this movie, always have. I watched it so many times with my brother growing up, and it's super nerdy but so much fun. A revenge tale wrapped in a tech heist tale lead by a bunch of geeky hackers, played by an incredible ensemble cast. Sneakers stars Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd, Ben Kingsley, Mary McDonnell, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier, and David Strathairn. Originally released in 1992. The new Blu-ray includes an interview with Phil Alden Robinson diving into the making of the film. It also features two brand new commentary tracks. I've loved this film for so long that I thought everyone knew about it already, but it keeps getting rediscovered all the time, and it's great that more people are catching up with it (and becoming instant fans). Too many secrets.