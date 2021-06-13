Orlando events coming up

(ORLANDO, FL) Live events are lining up on the Orlando calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orlando:

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 43 East Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801

On The Seventh Day We Brunch! A brunch vibes event to kick off your SUNDAY FUNDAY with a bang!

NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA Fundraising Event Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

A Fundraising event for the movie "NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA"

PERREO LAND |SUMMER SERIES LATIN EVENT Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 112 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

PERREO LAND the ULTIMATE Latin event returns to Orlando Sunday July 18th at 9PM!

HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801

Seven badass chicks unite to form an unholy coven in HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical! 2021 Orlando Fringe Patron Pick Winner Encore Performance!

The In-Between Series presents aarons home Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us for a monthly music series that occurs on the Monday before 3rd Thursday.