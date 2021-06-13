Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando events coming up

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 8 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Live events are lining up on the Orlando calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orlando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHVN3_0aT3Dh1I00

"WE BRUNCH ORLANDO !" | #1 Sunday Brunch Party

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 43 East Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801

On The Seventh Day We Brunch! A brunch vibes event to kick off your SUNDAY FUNDAY with a bang!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MThrO_0aT3Dh1I00

NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA Fundraising Event

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

A Fundraising event for the movie "NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlNXr_0aT3Dh1I00

PERREO LAND |SUMMER SERIES LATIN EVENT

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 112 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

PERREO LAND  the ULTIMATE Latin event returns to Orlando Sunday July 18th at 9PM!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qUpJ_0aT3Dh1I00

HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801

Seven badass chicks unite to form an unholy coven in HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical! 2021 Orlando Fringe Patron Pick Winner Encore Performance!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfMMq_0aT3Dh1I00

The In-Between Series presents aarons home

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us for a monthly music series that occurs on the Monday before 3rd Thursday.

Learn More
Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
147
Followers
247
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Sun Jun#Funday#Sun Jul 07#A Femme Rock Musical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Check out these Orlando homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Florida living at its finest in this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood Forest. Recently updated with a new roof and A/C
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon. Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 5698 Lake Underhill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Orlando, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Life in Orlando has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Orlando area, click here.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Top Orlando news stories

(ORLANDO, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Orlando. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Check out these houses for sale in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

No experience necessary — Orlando companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Representative Manager (Entry Level) 2. Direct Sales 3. Entry-Level Account Manager 4. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 5. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

A job on your schedule? These Orlando positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Orlando-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Personal Assistant; 2. Call Center Agent - Pharmacy Programs - Part-Time; 3. Call Center Nightshift; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. PAX: Passenger Service Agent; 6. Customer Service Rep (Part Time); 7. Part Time Housekeeper- $300 sign-on bonus!; 8. Retail Merchandiser;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Thursday sun alert in Orlando — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ORLANDO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orlando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Wednesday has sun for Orlando — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ORLANDO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orlando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Want to know what is TRENDING around Orlando?

1. Out-of-work Floridians will soon get less money as federal compensation program ends | 2. 8 things Disney World fans want the theme park to keep doing after the pandemic | 3. 'Bringing Up Bates' star Nathan Bates engaged to girlfriend Esther Keyes following lavish three-day proposal