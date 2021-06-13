Live events on the horizon in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Tucson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tucson area:

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 255 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Perfume Genius Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Perfume Genius performs on the Club Congress Plaza with support from Hand Habits!

Lost Dog Street Band Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Psyko Steve presents Lost Dog Street Band at Club Congress!

Tucson: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!! Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: One South Church, 1 S Church Ave, Suite 1200, Tuscon, AZ 85701

Enjoy this exclusive offer! Learn up to 7 Techniques: Everything Eyelash & Teeth Whitening 101 & Teeth Gems!