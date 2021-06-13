Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Tucson

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 8 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Tucson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tucson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWRDC_0aT3DX8u00

Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 255 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0FUM_0aT3DX8u00

Perfume Genius

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Perfume Genius performs on the Club Congress Plaza with support from Hand Habits!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYDlL_0aT3DX8u00

Lost Dog Street Band

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Psyko Steve presents Lost Dog Street Band at Club Congress!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elGse_0aT3DX8u00

Tucson: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: One South Church, 1 S Church Ave, Suite 1200, Tuscon, AZ 85701

Enjoy this exclusive offer! Learn up to 7 Techniques: Everything Eyelash & Teeth Whitening 101 & Teeth Gems!

Learn More
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
255
Followers
221
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dog#Pub Crawl#Friendsgiving#Az 85701 Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson sports digest: Top stories today

(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Tucson sports. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tucson, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Tucson, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Tucson area went to QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Chevron at 3535 E Irvington Rd, the survey found:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

A job on your schedule? These Tucson positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Tucson-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 2. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly); 3. On-boarding Customer Support Specialist- Part Time; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 6. Counter Sales Representative; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Sales Associate; 9. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay; 10. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home;
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Tucson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tucson: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,079 per week; 4. DO YOU WANT PRE SET APPOINTMENTS FOR LIFE INSURANCE SALES?????!!!!!; 5. Service Manager; 6. Part-Time Ecommerce Shipping Supervisor; 7. Valet Assistant Manager; 8. Office Clerk/ Imaging Assistant; 9. Administrative Financial Assistant; 10. BE YOUR OWN BOSS, FREE TRAINING, DAILY PAY, INSURANCE SALES;
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Work remotely in Tucson — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Life Insurance, Sales, Mentorship Provided, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs; 4. Virtual Sales | Work from Home | Remote; 5. Appointment Setting Work From Home; 6. Sales Rep - Customer Service Experience A Plus - Remote; 7. Call Center Agent - Mornings, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Remote Medical Customer Service Representative - HIRING NOW!; 9. Work from Home Customer Service Representative; 10. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year;