A magical part of any Walt Disney World vacation is enjoying all the amazing food options throughout the four parks, Disney Springs as well as the resorts on Disney Property. When Walt Disney World reopened, we knew not everything would be opened. Park hours were adjusted, some entertainment wasn’t coming back and some food options weren’t available. Now, almost a year later, we are still surprised at some of the main dining options Disney has kept closed. Take a look at our list of favorite Disney restaurants we are surprised are still closed.