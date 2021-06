Nevertheless, the court raised concerns about a pastor’s rights being violated when she was confined to a quarantine hotel against her will. OTTAWA, Ontario, June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s federal court has ruled that quarantine hotels imposed by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since January — and for which travelers must pay — are constitutional. The court, however, also ruled that a pastor’s rights were violated when she was confined to a quarantine hotel against her will.