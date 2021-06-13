Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati calendar: Events coming up

Cincinnati Dispatch
8 days ago
 8 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Live events are lining up on the Cincinnati calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cincinnati area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fx7X_0aT3DLnQ00

Morton's Cincinnati - Sips of Summer: A Cocktail Experience

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 441 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Join us for a unique strolling cocktail party at Morton's, featuring 4 exquisite dishes + craft cocktails made with Casamigos Tequila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxgAo_0aT3DLnQ00

DANGER WHEEL 2021- We're Back For More!

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

ADULT DOWNHILL BIG-WHEEL  RACING Have 4 words ever sounded better together? Clear your calendar - It's going down-hill fast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRjCw_0aT3DLnQ00

Meet the Curators of Incredible Insects and the Cicada Room

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 917 Plum St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Meet the curators of the Incredible Insects and the Cicada Room exhibitions July 30 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuoGu_0aT3DLnQ00

CINCY SOUL FEST: THE ISLEY BROTHERS, ARI LENNOX & SWV

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 705 East Pete Rose Way

THE WORLD FEELS NORMAL AGAIN..... THE ISLEY BROTHERS ARE COMING HOME TO CINCINNATI.... SATURDAY JULY 24TH CINCY SOUL: THE BLACK TASTE PRESENTS CINCY SOUL FEST w/ THE ISLEY BROTHERS, ARI LENNOX & SWV SAWYER POINT PARK 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202 CINCINNATI,OHIO 45202 DOORS OPEN AT 5pm SHOW STARTS AT 8pm RAIN OR SHINE!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02n62Z_0aT3DLnQ00

The Collective Fashion Show - Official Wrap Party (In Person)

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

THE COLLECTIVE FASHION SHOW WRAP PARTY AT THE CINCINNATI ART MUSEUM

News Break
Politics
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Top Cincinnati sports news

(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Cincinnati sports stories like these, click here.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Hiring now! Jobs in Cincinnati with an immediate start

These companies in Cincinnati are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level- Spanish Bilingual Inside Sales Representative (Remote - Home Based Work); 2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 3. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Life & Health Insurance Agent - Work at Home; 6. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity;
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati: 1. 934 E McMillan St (513) 281-6334; 2. 4630 Aicholtz Rd (513) 528-8920; 3. 9939 Montgomery Rd (513) 793-1620; 4. 11390 Montgomery Rd (513) 247-7760; 5. 3760 Paxton Ave (513) 871-0725; 6. 3491 N Bend Rd (513) 598-7520; 7. 8421 Winton Rd (513) 728-8650; 8. 7132 Hamilton Ave (513) 728-2720; 9. 8241 Vine St (513) 821-9660; 10. 4500 Montgomery Rd (513) 841-6620; 11. 7385 Wooster Pike (513) 271-9320; 12. 4777 Kenard Ave (513) 681-7916; 13. 450 Ohio Pike (513) 528-6131; 14. 2310 Ferguson Rd (513) 922-8194; 15. 10595 Springfield Pike (513) 771-2970; 16. 2120 Beechmont Ave (513) 232-4474; 17. 5910 Harrison Ave (513) 574-5044; 18. 4613 Marburg Ave (513) 782-5120; 19. 3609 Warsaw Ave (513) 598-7890; 20. 4530 Eastgate Blvd #500 (513) 943-6340; 21. 7580 Beechmont Ave (513) 233-4420; 22. 1 W Corry St (513) 872-1520; 23. 1212 W Kemper Rd (513) 742-2000; 24. 5080 Delhi Pike (513) 451-7050; 25. 6165 Glenway Ave (513) 719-2420; 26. 3636 Springdale Rd (513) 639-9920; 27. 888 Eastgate N Dr 513-943-5710; 28. 6550 Harrison Ave 513-598-2010; 29. 3195 Geier Dr 513-458-2410; 30. 3711 Stone Creek Blvd 513-245-7510; 31. 5375 N Bend Rd 513-661-0800; 32. 815 Clepper Ln 513-753-4865; 33. 398 Anderson Ferry Rd 513-922-6331; 34. 8210 Winton Rd 513-931-5411; 35. 6918 Hamilton Ave 513-931-1717; 36. 3 W Corry St 513-751-3444; 37. 7135 Beechmont Ave 513-231-8714; 38. 6204 Montgomery Rd 513-731-2272; 39. 385 Northland Blvd 513-825-6446; 40. 3822 Paxton Ave 513-871-4615; 41. 1982 8 Mile Rd 513-474-4723; 42. 2335 John Gray Rd 513-825-3862; 43. 5508 Bridgetown Rd 513-574-1978; 44. 719 Ohio Pike 513-753-7578; 45. 5403 N Bend Rd 513-662-1459; 46. 2320 Boudinot Ave 513-347-3359; 47. 9775 Colerain Ave 513-385-6900; 48. 9 W Mitchell Ave 513-641-2426; 49. 1776 E Seymour Ave 513-351-3931; 50. 3105 Glendale Milford Rd 513-563-0546; 51. 601 Race St 513-929-4316; 52. 4241 Glenway Ave 513-921-7722; 53. 7398 Wooster Pike 513-271-3131; 54. 2203 Beechmont Ave 513-232-7200; 55. 406 Main St 513-721-0840; 56. 4370 Eastgate Square Dr 513-753-3200; 57. 8451 Colerain Ave 513-245-9458; 58. 4000 Red Bank Rd 513-351-9818; 59. 2322 Ferguson Rd 513-922-8881; 60. 1143 Smiley Ave 513-825-4423; 61. 2801 Cunningham Dr 513-769-1124; 62. 10240 Colerain Ave 513-385-0083;
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Cincinnati

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cincinnati: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Inside Sales Representative - Angi (Kentucky); 5. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Automotive Locksmith Apprentice; 8. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $17.60/hr!; 9. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 10. Delivery Associate DKY4 Cincinnati, OH (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+);
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

House hunt Cincinnati: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Talk about charm! This french Tudor offers lots of character including the original woodwork, hardwood floors, & french doors off the living room. One of the bedrooms offers the perfect at home office, cute front porch, & inviting deck overlooking a fenced yard. Plus, off street parking in the heart of Bellevue!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindy Bruner, Huff Realty - Ft. Mitchell at 859-341-7400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Brick ranch with great character! Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/tile backsplash, & beautiful built-in dining room cabinetry. Enjoy the outdoors with the covered front porch and paver patio in the flat backyard. Full WALKOUT basement is part-finished and serves as a home office, recreation area, and possibly a 3rd bedroom PLUS tons of storage space. All appliances stay including washer & dryer! 1 car attached garage with access! Great location close to White Oak Shopping Center!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Harmeyer, Huff Realty at 513-792-3004</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fantastic location near local popular restaurants and Carabello coffee shop. This brick 2 story has a driveway and garage for parking. Lots of potential and upside equity possibilities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron Smith, Keller Williams Advisors at 513-766-9200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Renovated three bedroom home on quiet culdesac! Don't miss this awesome opportunity to own this lovely home in Price Hill!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ali Abdur-Rahman, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Sun forecast for Cincinnati — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CINCINNATI, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cincinnati. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.