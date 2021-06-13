Cincinnati calendar: Events coming up
(CINCINNATI, OH) Live events are lining up on the Cincinnati calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Cincinnati area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 441 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Join us for a unique strolling cocktail party at Morton's, featuring 4 exquisite dishes + craft cocktails made with Casamigos Tequila.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 1200 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
ADULT DOWNHILL BIG-WHEEL RACING Have 4 words ever sounded better together? Clear your calendar - It's going down-hill fast!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 917 Plum St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Meet the curators of the Incredible Insects and the Cicada Room exhibitions July 30 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 705 East Pete Rose Way
THE WORLD FEELS NORMAL AGAIN..... THE ISLEY BROTHERS ARE COMING HOME TO CINCINNATI.... SATURDAY JULY 24TH CINCY SOUL: THE BLACK TASTE PRESENTS CINCY SOUL FEST w/ THE ISLEY BROTHERS, ARI LENNOX & SWV SAWYER POINT PARK 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202 CINCINNATI,OHIO 45202 DOORS OPEN AT 5pm SHOW STARTS AT 8pm RAIN OR SHINE!!!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202
THE COLLECTIVE FASHION SHOW WRAP PARTY AT THE CINCINNATI ART MUSEUM