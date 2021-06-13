Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Events on the Milwaukee calendar

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are coming to Milwaukee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milwaukee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ftpL_0aT3DCqt00

7th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest - Session 2

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Taco Fest is back with 2 sessions of live mariachi music, entertainment, all the tacos, chihuahua pageant, lucha libre wrestling & more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9yrY_0aT3DCqt00

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYK0b_0aT3DCqt00

Yoga Barre Fusion on The Beach - South Shore Bayview

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: South Shore Park, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga and Barre Fusion Mindful movement and breath work followed by a shake and burn of low impact Barre moves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu5em_0aT3DCqt00

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber's "Out in the Kitchen"

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us at Discovery World for our signature food tasting event, Out in the Kitchen. Thanks to our presenting sponsor - Pick 'n Save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0fEg_0aT3DCqt00

2021 Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 North Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

More than 200 juried artists will be showcasing their work in a variety of different mediums in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

