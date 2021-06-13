Events on the Milwaukee calendar

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are coming to Milwaukee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milwaukee area:

7th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest - Session 2 Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Taco Fest is back with 2 sessions of live mariachi music, entertainment, all the tacos, chihuahua pageant, lucha libre wrestling & more!

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Yoga Barre Fusion on The Beach - South Shore Bayview Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: South Shore Park, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga and Barre Fusion Mindful movement and breath work followed by a shake and burn of low impact Barre moves

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber's "Out in the Kitchen" Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us at Discovery World for our signature food tasting event, Out in the Kitchen. Thanks to our presenting sponsor - Pick 'n Save.

2021 Third Ward Art Festival Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 North Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

More than 200 juried artists will be showcasing their work in a variety of different mediums in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin!