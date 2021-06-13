Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 8 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Jacksonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSn7A_0aT3DA5R00

Thinkful Webinar | Learn Data Science With Thinkful

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Jacksonville, FL 32202

We’re here to help you launch a career in data science. Learn more about our flexible Data Science program, which prepares you for your next job without asking you to quit your current one.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxFdg_0aT3DA5R00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 421 West Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0Tao_0aT3DA5R00

Jacksonville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 West Duval Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cj4bb_0aT3DA5R00

River City Wrestling Con 2021

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 Fairground Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Northeast Florida's first pro-wrestling fan convention slams into the Jacksonville Fairgrounds again for a weekend you don't want to miss!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dven4_0aT3DA5R00

Blues and Groove Festival : Father's Day Celebration

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 225 Talleyrand Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Blues & Groove Festival: A Father's Day Celebration with LIVE PERFORMANCE by Keith Sweat, Sir Charles, Donnell Jones, H-Town and much more

Learn More
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
197
Followers
227
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Sweat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

These Jacksonville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Jacksonville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Enterprise CSM; 2. Remote Healthcare Customer Service; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Jacksonville, FL; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Customer Service Sales Representative; 7. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Service Representative REMOTE^; 10. MS Office Non Profit- Administrative Assistant;
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

These Jacksonville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Project Support Assistant *Entry Level! Quick Hire!* 4. Entry Level Spanish Bilingual Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker) 5. Direct Sales 6. Entry Level Sales 7. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office 8. PR & Event Intern 9. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 10. CDL-A Truck Driver
JobsPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales - High Ticket Closer (Remote); 2. Remote Customer Service Representative; 3. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 4. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative REMOTE^; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Customer Service Sales Representative; 8. Customer Care Advisor - Call Center; 9. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 10. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter;