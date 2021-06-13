Cancel
What to Expect if You’re Traveling to Disney World Through Orlando Airport This Summer

By Brianna LeCompte
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading to Disney World through Orlando International Airport this summer? We’ve got an important update on what to expect. Orlando International Airport has announced a number of upcoming changes lately including food delivery options, restaurant additions, and a new Disney store. And while these changes probably won’t debut in time for summer travelers, we do have an update on what you can expect when it comes to a major aspect of your airport experience — crowds.

Walt Disney
#Disney World#Orlando Business Journal#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021
