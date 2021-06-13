What to Expect if You’re Traveling to Disney World Through Orlando Airport This Summer
Heading to Disney World through Orlando International Airport this summer? We’ve got an important update on what to expect. Orlando International Airport has announced a number of upcoming changes lately including food delivery options, restaurant additions, and a new Disney store. And while these changes probably won’t debut in time for summer travelers, we do have an update on what you can expect when it comes to a major aspect of your airport experience — crowds.www.disneyfoodblog.com