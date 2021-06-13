Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

IndyCar's Felix Rosenqvist released from hospital day after major crash

By Reuters
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelix Rosenqvist has been released from a Detroit hospital one day after his violent crash Saturday, according to his team, Arrow McLaren SP. Rosenqvist appeared in trouble during Saturday's race as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. With no way to stop or slow his car, the Swede slammed into a tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santino Ferrucci
Person
Oliver Askew
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race Track#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Indycar#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Swede#Chevrolet#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Detroit Race 1 On Hold after Rosenqvist Crash

Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is on hold under red flag conditions due to a heavy crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Lap 25. Rosenqvist's No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet speared nose-first into the tire wall and concrete barrier in Turn 6, with an apparent stuck throttle. Rosenqvist was removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and he was transported to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation and then transported to a local hospital for more detailed evaluation, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. Rosenqvist was conscious, alert and talking throughout, Billows said.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the nook, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. Throughout the enormous affect, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, whereas the tires had been scattered over the catchfencing. The 29-year-old Swede was acutely aware however seemed to be in ache because the AMR Security Workforce rigorously extracted him. The automobile had come to relaxation nose-up at 45levels, because the entrance was propped up by tires, which difficult the extrication process. He was ultimately placed on a backboard and was sporting a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted on the finish of Lap 27, and the opposite vehicles trickled to pitlane. Rosenqvist had been having fun with arguably his greatest displaying of the season, climbing from 14th to 3rd, earlier than his first pitstop. Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe stated: “I haven’t see the replay but nevertheless it was a bizarre scene to see, the best way his automobile landed like that. Clearly the very first thing you simply hope that the driving force is alright, the vehicles that we now have, the tracks and security crew are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it surely’s powerful.” Teammate Alexander Rossi stated: “It was the primary time I noticed that [replay] that’s loopy man, that’s an enormous hit. Ideas are with him, that sucks to see.” Barrier repairs have been slowed by the necessity for a brand new concrete block to switch the one broken by Rosenqvist’s affect. Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, stated: “Doing nice. He’s acutely aware and alert and was speaking all the time. He was having some soreness, however no lack of sensation anyplace, no lack of perform. “We had been capable of get him out of the automobile and produce him to the infield care middle, only for a preliminary examination. He’s steady, his vitals are good however we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for extra superior imaging.”
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Rosenqvist taken to hospital for advanced imaging

Felix Rosenqvist has been taken to hospital to undergo ‘advanced imaging’ after a sickening crash in the opening race of the Dual in Detroit. The Swede crashed heavily on Lap 27 of the opening IndyCar Series race on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. That resulted in the red flag being...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut at Road America in place of Felix Rosenqvist

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America, replacing Felix Rosenqvist in Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet. In a statement Wednesday morning, Arrow McLaren SP said Rosenqvist hadn’t been cleared to race since his violent crash last Saturday in the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Racewaay. Rosenqivst was hospitalized overnight for evaluation after nosing his car head-first into the Turn 6 wall at full speed.
Motorsportsracer.com

Rosenqvist to remain in hospital overnight following Detroit crash

Good news for Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist, who is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering a massive crash during Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in the No. 7 Chevy when it went to full throttle in a braking zone and slammed into the barriers.
Motorsportsillinoisnewstoday.com

Rosenqvist hospitalized after colliding with the Bell Island wall – NBC Chicago

Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight after a wall-breaking crash on Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Bell Island. Entering turn 6 on the Bell Isle Park raceway, Rosenqvist’s car appeared to have a throttle stuck in it. There was no way to stop or slow down the car, so the Swedes hit the tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Grosjean tops first IndyCar practice at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Romain Grosjean paced IndyCar’s opening practice at Road America and immediately wished he was not at the top of the board. “I don’t like topping free practice,” the Frenchman said after Friday’s session. Grosjean went 1 minute, 47.6781 seconds in his Dale Coyne Racing with...
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Grosjean leads practice, Askew stars

Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapped the four.014-mile course in 1min47.6781sec, a median pace of 134.200mph, eclipsing the most effective efforts of second quickest Ryan Hunter-Reay by zero.1243sec. Prime Penske honors went to Josef Newgarden in third who was a mere zero.04sec slower than Hunter-Reay, and solely a hundredth forward of Chip Ganassi Racing’s finest effort, a 1min47.8515 from Alex Palou, who scored his first ever IndyCar podium right here final 12 months with Dale Coyne Racing. Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and Colton Herta in a second Andretti entry had been inside half a second of prime spot however Herta, together with Penske’s Will Energy (10th quickest) survived off-track excursions on the finish of one among their earlier flying laps. Sebastien Bourdais, a former winner right here, was seventh quickest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, forward of Penske’s rookie, Scott McLaughlin. Nevertheless it was 2019 Indy Lights champion Askew who stole the present with eighth quickest. Final week he made his season debut subbing for Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP, his outdated staff, but this week was referred to as on to fill in for the injured Rinus VeeKay at Ed Carpenter Racing. Remarkably, regardless of not being granted the additional set of tires that every one rookies get within the opening follow session , Askew was simply zero.6sec off prime spot. Askew additionally starred off-track – albeit unintentionally – with this inadvertent reminder of how he bought his trip this weekend: Behind Energy was the season’s solely two-time winner, Pato O’Ward, whereas the 2 sequence debutants this weekend – Cody Ware within the second Coyne-RWR entry and Kevin Magnussen within the Arrow McLaren SP – completed up 22nd and 23rd respectively. Ed Jones was unable to participate in follow due to a small hearth in his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda. Tomorrow’s second follow begins at 10.10am native (Central) time, with qualifying following at 1.30pm and remaining follow at four.30pm. Observe outcomes:
MotorsportsAutosport Online

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

After finishing third in Race 1 yesterday, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP struck the wall this morning in qualifying, which left him down in 16th on the grid. However, he avoided trouble at the start of the race to move into the top 10, and was sixth with 11 laps to go. He passed Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing on the penultimate restart, then passed Graham Rahal and Alex Palou in one lap, Colton Herta a lap later and then zoomed onto Josef Newgarden’s tail.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

There was a red flag 10mins into the session for IndyCar debutant Cody Ware spinning his #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at Canada Corner. The length of the track – 4.014 miles – meant this took four minutes to clear up. By then, Newgarden had cracked the 1min46sec barrier...
MotorsportsWISH-TV

IndyCar Road America Preview + Detroit Doubleheader Recap

Charlie and 'The Car Cuz' Josh Stiegman are back to relive all the insanity at IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit. Cheers to the AMR Safety Team for keeping Felix Rosenqvist safe after a nasty accident on Saturday. As for the final stints of each race? Well, there is plenty to debate and sort out, beginning with Will Power's epic post race interview on Saturday. Plus: Josef Newgarden claims the pole this weekend at Road America. A full preview + predictions of the action on Sunday in Wisconsin is ahead on this episode!
MotorsportsJalopnik

Pato O'Ward Proves That IndyCar Is Where He Belongs

“I like to win, and I’m not here to do anything else but win,” Patricio O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, told Jalopnik in a recent chat ahead of this weekend’s race at Road America. “We’re all race car drivers, and we all want to beat each other. And that’s what drives me.”
Motorsportsindycar.com

Paddock Buzz: Magnussen Adapting to Brutish New Ride

Kevin Magnussen qualified 21st in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at Road America Saturday, but the Formula One veteran believes he could have, and should have, been better. With a best lap time of one minute, 47.3776 seconds, Magnussen will come from near the rear of the 25-car field in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on Sunday (noon ET, live on NBCSN and INDYCAR Radio Network).
Motorsportsmix929.com

Motor racing-Palou wins at Road American as F1 team mates reunite

(Reuters) – Alex Palou pounced on a late restart when leader Josef Newgarden suffered engine trouble to win the IndyCar Grand Prix Road America on Sunday while former Haas Formula One team mates Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean reunited on the starting grid. Polesitter Newgarden had looked poised to give...
Motorsportsaudacy.com

Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou believed his car had enough speed to outduel Josef Newgarden in the final few laps at Road America. An unexpected mechanical issue for Newgarden made the task much easier. Palou sailed past Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win Sunday’s...
Elkhart Lake, WIindycar.com

Green Flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR

Starting Lineup (including tire choice) NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers are gearing up for one of the most picturesque, driver-centric racetracks in the country: Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. These athletes and the jubilant crowd are in for an interesting day of on-track action as weather could play a big...