San Antonio, TX

San Antonio events coming up

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
 8 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Antonio area:

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

Tribal Belly Dance (ATS) with Starlynn

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Hillcrest, San Antonio, TX 78201

Tribal Belly Dance class will focus on learning tribal belly dance basic movements, cues, and formations.

Keep Your Business Growing - Listing Agent CE Learning Event

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 5590 Summit Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78229

Fun filled live learning event at the prestigious Alligned Mortgage office in their conference room. Learn to Grow your Real Estate business

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Embrace! Pride: A Journey of Self-Acceptance

Balcones Heights, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 4515 Fredericksburg Rd Suite 8, Balcones Heights, TX

Embrace! Church celebrates pride month with a series on the unconditional love God has for all. God loves us completely and we should love every aspect of ourselves just as fully and completely as...

San Antonio, TX
With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sports wrap: San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
San Antonio Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Antonio: Monday, June 21: Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday,
San Antonio diesel price check shows where to save $0.31 per gallon

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) You could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on diesel in San Antonio, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Antonio area went to Shell at 5815 Ih-35 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.0, at Valero at 1540 Austin Hwy, the survey found:
The lineup: Sports news in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Antonio sports. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.
This is the cheapest gas in San Antonio right now

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Antonio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon. Stanley's Ice Station at 2403 E Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Metro Express at 702 S Ww White Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.