San Antonio events coming up
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the San Antonio area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284
Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: Hillcrest, San Antonio, TX 78201
Tribal Belly Dance class will focus on learning tribal belly dance basic movements, cues, and formations.
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:30 PM
Address: 5590 Summit Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78229
Fun filled live learning event at the prestigious Alligned Mortgage office in their conference room. Learn to Grow your Real Estate business
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 4515 Fredericksburg Rd Suite 8, Balcones Heights, TX
Embrace! Church celebrates pride month with a series on the unconditional love God has for all. God loves us completely and we should love every aspect of ourselves just as fully and completely as...