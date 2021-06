Double-A – Akron RubberDucks 13, Altoona Curve 14. High-A – Lake County Captains 3, Fort Wayne TinCaps 2. Low-A – Delmarva Shorebirds 0, Lynchburg Hillcats 0 PPD (2 IP) Richie Palacios (Akron, 2B): 4/6, 3 R, 3 2B, 2 SB, RBI – Palacios has been pretty consistent this year with a current 20 game on base streak and five game hitting streak, but this was his best yet. He singled, stole second and scored on an error in the first, then doubled home Tyler Freeman in the second, stole third and scored again on another error. With his third at bat in as many innings, he hit a two out double in the third, but was stranded at second. He didn’t get to bat in the fourth or fifth, but doubled as soon as he returned to the plate in the sixth, then scored again on an Alex Call double.