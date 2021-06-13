Events on the Denver calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lock and leave condo in the heart of Cap Hill! This stunning one bed/ one bath unit is completely updated and meticulously maintained. When you first walk in you have two large closets perfect for storing all your gear. You will then continue down the hall to the updated bathroom with the custom barn door. Walking into the living space you will be met with the well appointed open floor plan. Completely updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.The kitchen makes a seamless transition into the large living room with a wood burning fireplace and custom shelving. The large bedroom has plenty of closet space. This unit comes with one reserved parking space.Check out the swimming pool, club room and patio with grill all located just down the hallway! HOA does allow dogs and cats. Perfectly located in Cap Hill this condo has convenient access to everything Denver! Nestled away in a 55+ Community this 3 bed 2 bath home features 1 carport, an additional 2 car driveway, 12ft x 9ft deck to soak up the sunshine, a Tough shed, concrete patio, and small garden area. Step inside to an open floor plan, one level living! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths you have plenty of space for a guest room and office! The living room has plenty of room for entertaining and with a separate dining room, you have plenty of space for a good size dinning room table to dine at! This home is conveniently located near I-25 and Denver. Monthly lot rent, all buyers must be approved by park before purchase. Rare, completely main floor living, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with covered front and back porches and attached garage with fully enclosed back yard area! Front of house opens to a very large open space area with trees, green grass and room to play! High vaulted ceilings with lots of sunlight if desired, separate dining area and laundry hook ups. Excellent location! Close to parks, lite-rail and downtown Littleton! Entire inside has just been painted, newer laminate floors with a very functional layout! Full bath has been fully updated with new jetted tub, tiling and three way mirror! Can't beat this amazing location in the West Highlands neighborhood!!! Both sides of the duplex are included in this listing. Walking distance to many restaurants and shops! 4 total designated parking spaces behind the duplex, 2 are even covered spaces. Both units have 2 bedrooms. One unit has a primary bedroom with a bathroom, walk-in closet and another bathroom. One unit has had some updates, kitchen and primary bathroom. Both units have unfinished basements. Buyers to verify square footage, zoning uses, market value rent and schools.