Events on the Denver calendar

(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Denver, CO 80202
Did you know that World Music Day is on June 21, 2021?! We love music and we want to celebrate with our third annual World Music Day!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Address: 1445 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202
ERYKAH BADU, THE ROOTS & THE FUGEES - THE ULTIMATE DJ TRIBUTE NIGHT 2
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 1801 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202
The Conscious Merchant has teamed up with Molly Woodhull and Amy Leiter to create a space for mindfulness through meditation and mala making
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 1800 Wazee Street, #floor 3, Denver, CO 80202
The Airbrush Makeup and Business Course offers a comprehensive deep dive into airbrush skills for art
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 1437 Bannock Street, #rm 451, Denver, CO 80202
ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!