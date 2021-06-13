Cancel
Denver, CO

Events on the Denver calendar

Posted by 
Denver Post
Denver Post
 8 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQeoN_0aT3Cv1b00

2021 World Music Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Denver, CO 80202

Did you know that World Music Day is on June 21, 2021?! We love music and we want to celebrate with our third annual World Music Day!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMVUH_0aT3Cv1b00

ERYKAH BADU, THE ROOTS & THE FUGEES - THE ULTIMATE DJ TRIBUTE NIGHT 2

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 1445 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202

ERYKAH BADU, THE ROOTS & THE FUGEES - THE ULTIMATE DJ TRIBUTE NIGHT 2

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F90Al_0aT3Cv1b00

Meditation + Malas

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1801 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202

The Conscious Merchant has teamed up with Molly Woodhull and Amy Leiter to create a space for mindfulness through meditation and mala making

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U95RJ_0aT3Cv1b00

Airbrush Makeup Class

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 Wazee Street, #floor 3, Denver, CO 80202

The Airbrush Makeup and Business Course offers a comprehensive deep dive into airbrush skills for art

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2HVx_0aT3Cv1b00

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1437 Bannock Street, #rm 451, Denver, CO 80202

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Learn More
