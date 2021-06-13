Detroit events coming up

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

Celebrate Juneteenth with Detroit Curated: Detroit Black Public Art Tour Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 East Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Celebrate Juneteenth with Detroit Curated for a Black Art Tour featuring sculptures, monuments and murals in collaboration with Boaz Bikes.

Blackdom: Live Jazz Event Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 66 East Forest Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Celebratory live music event/concert with special musical guest SAXAPPEAL in observation of Juneteenth; BLACKDOM!

Verzuz Battle Screening Eve VS Trina Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Watch the live Verzuz Battle Eve Vs. Trina! Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Food and drinks are included!

Vanguard Artist Collective: Overture - Opening Reception 8-9p Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Sydney G. James, Scheherazade Washington Parrish, Rashaun Rucker and Tylonn J. Sawyer, together known as The Vanguard Artist Collective.

Boogie Down Block Party Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

The Detroit Artists Market (DAM) presents the Boogie Down Block Party on Saturday, July 10, noon to 5 p.m.