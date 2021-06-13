Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit events coming up

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMvFa_0aT3CsNQ00

Celebrate Juneteenth with Detroit Curated: Detroit Black Public Art Tour

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 East Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Celebrate Juneteenth with Detroit Curated for a Black Art Tour featuring sculptures, monuments and murals in collaboration with Boaz Bikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FpB3_0aT3CsNQ00

Blackdom: Live Jazz Event

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 66 East Forest Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Celebratory live music event/concert with special musical guest SAXAPPEAL in observation of Juneteenth; BLACKDOM!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAU35_0aT3CsNQ00

Verzuz Battle Screening Eve VS Trina

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Watch the live Verzuz Battle Eve Vs. Trina! Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Food and drinks are included!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO58B_0aT3CsNQ00

Vanguard Artist Collective: Overture - Opening Reception 8-9p

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Sydney G. James, Scheherazade Washington Parrish, Rashaun Rucker and Tylonn J. Sawyer, together known as The Vanguard Artist Collective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5iMz_0aT3CsNQ00

Boogie Down Block Party

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

The Detroit Artists Market (DAM) presents the Boogie Down Block Party on Saturday, July 10, noon to 5 p.m.

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
