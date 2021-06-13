What’s up Minneapolis: Local events calendar

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Minneapolis area:

Trey Lewis Live In Concert Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 1st ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Trey Lewis will be live in concert Thursday July 15! Come hear his hit single "Dicked Down In Dallas" live in concert.

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25 Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Freedom Fighter Reloaded Listening Session and Music Video Premiere Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 400 South Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Enjoy an EXCLUSIVE album listening session and video premiere in a luxury setting on a rooftop 34 floors up, free food, and liberating VYBEZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 428 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join CRISP & GREEN and Basecamp Fitness for a FREE 35 minute outdoor high intensity functional training class.

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!