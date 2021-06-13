Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

What’s up Minneapolis: Local events calendar

Minneapolis Digest
 8 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Minneapolis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K37P1_0aT3CrUh00

Trey Lewis Live In Concert

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 1st ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Trey Lewis will be live in concert Thursday July 15! Come hear his hit single "Dicked Down In Dallas" live in concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LXi2_0aT3CrUh00

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsDJh_0aT3CrUh00

Freedom Fighter Reloaded Listening Session and Music Video Premiere

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 400 South Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Enjoy an EXCLUSIVE album listening session and video premiere in a luxury setting on a rooftop 34 floors up, free food, and liberating VYBEZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLQ3M_0aT3CrUh00

C&G + Basecamp Fitness | North Loop, Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 428 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join CRISP & GREEN and Basecamp Fitness for a FREE 35 minute outdoor high intensity functional training class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ca4u1_0aT3CrUh00

2021 Dog of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Minneapolis Digest

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Minneapolis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Minneapolis Digest

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Minneapolis, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Minneapolis area went to Speedway at 1820 37Th Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Marathon at 3900 Lake Dr, the survey found:
Minneapolis Digest

House hunting? Check these Minneapolis townhomes

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the market for a home in Minneapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Minneapolis Digest

These Minneapolis companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Driver Trainee - Relief Schedule Bay (CDL A PERMIT) 2. Entry Level Sales Agent 3. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 4. TRUCK DRIVER TRAINEE - $2500 Sign-On 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $85,000/Year - Excellent Benefits 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $70,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On
Minneapolis Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Minneapolis?

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Minneapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.65 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Minnoco at 2178 Marshall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 1624 Washington Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.
Minneapolis Digest

These jobs are hiring in Minneapolis — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Minneapolis-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Now Hiring Starting at $17/Hr.! Full/Part Time!; 2. Weekend Only! Outlet Associate / Cashier (Part-time); 3. Retail Merchandiser; 4. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $17.75/hr!; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;