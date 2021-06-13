Cancel
Austin, TX

Events on the Austin calendar

Austin Post
Austin Post
 8 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Austin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxBrK_0aT3CpjF00

Faithless Forum 2021

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The Faithless Forum is coming back for a third year! We're very excited and hope to see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I53rR_0aT3CpjF00

Eric Krasno & The Assembly w/ Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (Austin Debuts!)

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

Eric Krasno & The Assembly (Austin debut!) w/ Brandon "Taz" Niederauer at Antone's

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uN2Fn_0aT3CpjF00

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl - Austin

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 317 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Put on your lederhosen and grab your Das Boot! The Oktoberfest Bar Crawl is coming on Saturday October 2nd, 2021 from 3pm-10pm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339pV0_0aT3CpjF00

Rooftop Yoga at The Riley

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 315 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701

Outdoor Yoga every Sunday at 10:30AM on the rooftop of The Riley Building, in partnership with Black Swan Yoga and Austin Private Yoga

Learn More
Austin, TX
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

