Artwork coming to wall of Willoughby Public Library

When he attended a senior art show at the Cleveland Institute of Art two years ago, Greg Patt walked away with an idea for the Willoughby Public Library. He envisioned a piece of artwork he saw during the show placed on the wall of the entrance way. It was a photograph of a book that was standing upright and that was open. Additionally, in the photo at the art show, light was coming from the inside of the book and a little boy was facing toward the book's opening from a distance.